now let's see how the government decides whether to increase aggregate demand with expansionary fiscal policy or decrease it with contractionary fiscal policy. So a lot of big words there. But it's pretty simple what ends up happening here. So the government can change its level of spending our taxes, right? And they're gonna do it in response to the state of the economy. They want to respond to a recession or respond to high inflation. Right? So let's start with the first situation when we have a recession and they want to expand the economy, they want more G. D. P. So in the car when the economy is in a recession, Real GDP is below its potential output. Okay so a recession this is where we have cyclical unemployment right? There is unemployment because of the business cycle and there's low investment, there's there's not a lot of investment going on from the firms as well. Okay so GDP tends to be low in the in a recession. So if we look down on the graph, first look what we have, we have R. A. D. A. S. Model, aggregate demand, aggregate supply. And here we have our long run aggregate supply and this is our short run aggregate supply and aggregate demand here, right? This is our price level. So the general price in the economy. And GDP Real GDP over here. Right. So this is kind of like price and quantity similar to our supply and demand graph. Remember when we studied a D. S. A. D. A. S. Model but we're going to go into it a little bit here. So if it's not totally clear, go ahead, go ahead and refresh the A. D. A. S. Model and come back to this video. Um But what we're gonna do here is we're going to analyze this graph. So our long run aggregate supply, remember this is kind of like the potential output of the economy in the long run, all of our resources will be in play and we'll be producing at our potential GDP. However, in the short run you can notice that our equilibrium here in the short run short run aggregate supply and aggregate demand is below that long run GDP, right? It doesn't reach that long run GDP. So we say we're in a recession. So what is the government gonna do? The government can use expansionary fiscal policy and this is where the government increases spending to stimulate the economy. Remember that the government spending is part of our GDP equation, right? And we want to increase our aggregate demand and aggregate demand. Um and G. D. P. Are very closely related here. So, if government spending increases what we're going to see that the aggregate demand increases the demand in the economy um for goods, right. These are things that who wants these goods, the consumers through consumption, the firm's through investment, or the government through government purchases or foreigners through net exports? Well the government, if the government increases its demand, right? We're gonna see aggregate demand shift to the right. So that's what what the whole goal here is we're trying to get back to that long run equilibrium with the G. D. P. So expansionary while they're expanding they want more GDP. And just so you know, we'll we'll get to that in a second. Let's see how this government increasing spending is going to stimulate the economy by increasing government purchases here. We're increasing that aggregate demand. Just like we just said right the the aggregate demand is going to increase. And like we studied in the aggregate demand, aggregate supply model, we're going to shift it to the right, it's gonna shift it to the right here. So A. D. One becomes A. D. Two. And that's where we are now in the economy after the government increases its spending. So we'll see that we moved from this equilibrium down here are short run equilibrium. Where we had we'll say price level one and G. D. P. One. Well, by shifting aggregate demand to the right with an increase in government spending. Now we're back to this long run equilibrium. Right? So now we've reached that long run equilibrium and we have a higher price level. Right? So by increasing their spending, they're gonna affect the price level by increasing increasing the price level when aggregate demand increases. But we get back to that potential GDP over here and that was their goal to get back to potential GDP. So another way that the government can increase aggregate demand? Well, they increase their government purchases we saw here. Right. But how did we discuss? Another thing fiscal policy does is it affects taxes, right. And taxes will affect our consumption are disposable income and our consumption, like we discussed in the introductory fiscal policy video, so the government can also lower taxes which increases consumption. And we'll have the same general effect here on the graph where we're going to shift to the right or aggregate demand and get back to our long run equilibrium where our aggregate demand, short run aggregate supply and long run aggregate supply. I'll make that star shape. Alright, let's pause here and then let's talk about contractionary fiscal policy in the next video. Mhm.

