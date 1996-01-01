Marginal Propensity to Consume and Save

Alright. So now that we're familiar with with the consumption function, let's think about one more feature here and it's gonna be called the marginal propensity to consume. Just like we saw as we have more disposable income we're gonna consume a little bit more. And just like we said in our example with the candy store right? What we saw is we got a big bonus at work, we got a lot of extra money. And what what were we expecting to do? We're expecting to consume more. Maybe buy ourselves a gift but we're not gonna spend all of that bonus. We might save some of it as well. So what's gonna happen is that as we add disposable income some of it's gonna be consumed, some of it's going to be saved. And that's the idea of the marginal propensity to consume is actually how much are we going to consume and how much are we gonna save? So the marginal propensity to consume. Remember when we talk about this word marginal, what's marginal meant all throughout this class, marginal adding one more, right? When we add one more how do things change when we add one more? So in this case we're gonna see how much consumption changes when we when disposable income changes right? How much is consumption gonna change when disposable income changes? So um let's before we fill this in. Let's look at our our formula here. So the marginal propensity to consume, we call it MPC. It's the change in consumption. The little delta there meaning change. So how much more consumption when we change disposable income? So let's say we increase disposable income by one, how much Is consumption going to increase? Right? So we could expect maybe we have one more dollar of consumption of disposable income. We earn one more dollar. Maybe we'll spend 75 cents of that dollar and we'll save the rest of it. Right? It could be any number. Um In this case let's say it's 75 cents. Right? So we would have a marginal propensity to consume of 0.75. Okay so it's going to have to be something um between zero and one right? We're going to have $1 of extra income and we're either gonna spend um we're gonna spend some proportion of it in between zero and one. So in this case we're spending 75% of it and of course the rest of it we would be saving. So that's what we have in the marginal propensity to save. That's the amount you're gonna your savings change? How much savings change on disposable income changes. So you're gonna get an extra dollar of disposable income. And in this case how much are you gonna save? Right so for each dollar of disposable income? Well you're gonna save some of it? Right? So naturally if you didn't consume it you're gonna save it. So in this case we'll say You save 25% of of that extra money that you get? So let's go back up to the graph. What does that tell us about the graph? Let's think, let's think about the marginal propensity to consume and the consumption function. What does it tell us remember marginal propensity to consume? Is the change in consumption over the change in disposable income. So for every extra dollar that we get in disposable income as we move right on this graph, how much are we going up? What does that sound like? What what's one of those key words about a line? Notice the consumption functions align here. What do you think that marginal propensity to consume is it's the slope of the line, right? How much is it gonna go up? How much is our consumption gonna go up as we get extra disposable income? Right. So that's what we see here for each dollar of of extra disposable income. So as we move from this point out here you do that a little better. I'll do it in black actually new color. So as we move, come on black, come over here. Okay, here we go. So as we move here and now we move out, how much are we moving up? Right, so that is our marginal propensity to consume and notice that it's constant along our consumption function? Because we have a line and lines have a constant slope. Okay, so that's what we're gonna be dealing with here. Is that the slope is that marginal propensity to consume? Cool. Let's take a pause here and we're gonna dive into these topics of marginal propensity to consume and save a little more on the next page.

