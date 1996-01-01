Alright, so let's continue our discussion here with that catch up effect of the perp worker production function. Right, So remember catch up. That's where um poor countries can grow faster than rich countries because of the diminishing returns to physical capital. So investments in a poor country are gonna end up making a lot more output than an investment in an already rich country. So does catch up actually occur, We've talked about it in theory, does it actually occur? And we see that for the most part, Yes, it does occur, it does for the most part occur, but obviously there's going to be outliers, some things uh there's kinks that get thrown into the mix, but we've been tracking GDP growth uh for a long time and we've seen that since 1960, there's been countries with slower economic growth, although they still are growing 2-3%, we would say is what we would expect from a developed country. We would expect something like 2-3% growth. And that's what we saw from the United States. Switzerland Australia countries that are technically considered developed. So these are countries that start out rich and they can and they didn't grow as much as say some of these developing countries. So another word for developed countries, sometimes we see the term leader countries and that's just the developed country. Uh It's just another term uh interchangeable leader country, developed country. And what they've noticed from these studies is that their growth is dependent on new technology. So for the most part of their growth is going to be pretty stagnant except when new technology changes the market and all sorts of new industries emerge. So with the introduction of the internet, cell phones, right? All sorts of big advance in society. That is what what spawns economic growth in developed countries. Because for the most part, all of their industries are grown right? They they've they've got big industries in all in all segments and then all of a sudden there's a new technology that changes the market, there's all sorts of new jobs available and all sorts of growth happens. So in the leader countries we see growth around averaging 2-3%. Where notice that in what we're saying is higher economic growth. So countries with higher economic growth, it's only 4-6%. It doesn't sound like that much, more. but on a grand scale 4 to 6% growth for for an economy is actually really big. And in other videos we talk about how growth rates work and how basically they compound on each other and 4 to 6% growth compounds actually pretty quickly. So this is what we would expect from, let me do it in a different color. Uh This is what we would expect more from a developing Country, a developing country would have this higher economic growth of about 4-6% and this is growth in GDP that we're talking about. Um so notice what kind of countries have experienced this growth, Taiwan Korea Hong Kong, China all countries that have become a lot more relevant and have grown a lot more uh in the economic sense And this has been since 1960. So those those countries have all had a lot of growth over those years and they've become big time competitors in the worldwide uh economic scene. Right? So another term just like we had leader countries for developed countries, we have what's called follower countries for the developing countries, this is just other terms that are used and that you should just be aware of just in case you see it on a test, they use follower country instead of developing, you know you never know. So it's just good to know that there's different terms there and what we see is that these follower countries why they're called follower countries is because let's say in the USa they developed the internet, well then in the follower countries they can just adopt the new technology and there's actually um it's actually been seen in africa where the U. S. Has had telephones for you know over 100 years and they spent tons of money on infrastructure for landlines because back in the day right everyone had a phone in their house plugged into the wall and they had all this infrastructure throughout the US to be able to have these landlines in everyone's house. However there's countries in africa that just skip that step altogether. They have cell phones now where they don't need all this infrastructure to have lines in everyone's house, everyone just has a cell phone and they don't have all that infrastructure. So you could technically say that they didn't waste their money on that landline infrastructure and they just build some cell phone towers and now they have telephone service just like we have here in the U. S. Right? So they're able to adopt the new technologies and sometimes forego um you know, middle steps that were let's say less productive, right? And it allows them to grow faster from having no phones at all to now everyone having a cell phone, right? That's a big growth factor there. Now there were some countries that didn't fit the model that actually had negative growth, negative growth here. And that was countries like *** and the Democratic Republic of Congo. They both showed an average negative growth rate over the years now, they've been a lot of countries in africa have been, you know, had constant turmoil, There's a lot of corruption in the government, there's a lot of wars, civil wars that happen and a lot of struggles that just don't help the economic factors, right? And we don't see economic growth. So when there's a lot of conflicts in government, well then there's going to be trouble stabilizing and being able to grow uh the economy. Okay, so let's pause real quick and then we're gonna talk about one more thing with the per worker production function, and then we'll move on to a new topic. Alright, let's do that in the next.

