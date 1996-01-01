Demand Shift Summary

Alright, so last I included this summary sheet that includes all the shifts in demand that we've covered so far as well as information about changes in price. So first I've listed all of the ones that are directly proportional. That means that the determinant is going to go up as well as the demand is going to go up. And it makes this neat little akron. I'm here in spec I know some of you do well with acronyms and stuff like that. So I included it in here, although I would really think that it's better to focus on the logic and the intuition when it comes to deciding which way things are going to shift. Um But nonetheless, this could be helpful for you as well. So I included it in here. So here we've got all our directly proportional shifts income and normal goods, right? So if consumer income rises, demand for normal good rises uh substitute products. If the price of a substitute goes up, the demand for our good is gonna go up, preferences for a good. So if the preferences if consumers prefer this good, for some reason, the demand for that good is going to increase consumer expectations. So if the expected future price in the consumer's mind is gonna be higher, then they're gonna demand the good now more. So you're gonna see an increase in current demand there. And lastly, the number of consumers, so if you see the number of consumers in the market go up, you're also gonna see the demand for that product go up next. Let's cover these inversely proportional ones We've got um This one. Unfortunately, there's only two, so I couldn't really make an acronym here. Um But that's why there's only two. It should be easy to remember. So we've got income with inferior goods. So when consumer income rises, demand for inferior goods is gonna fall, right? And compliments. When the price of a compliment goes up, a complementary product, then the demand for our good is gonna fall. And last I wanted to include this note about changes in price. Remember when we have a change in price, it's only going to change the quantity demanded, right? We're not going to draw a new demand curve. I know you see two curves there fore shadowing a little bit. The other one's gonna be the supply curve, and we're gonna get into that in a minute. But what you see here is that we've moved on the demand curve, say, from this point here in the middle, we've moved up to that other point. Okay, So we've only moved along the line and not drawn an entirely new demand curve. Alright, cool. So, I hope this sheet is really valuable to you and I think you should use it, especially while you're still getting comfortable with the shifts while you're doing practice problems. Try and use this sheet to help you guide to the correct answers. Cool. Alright. One more thing. You see all this empty space here on the right side of the page. I wonder what's gonna fill that up later? We'll have to see. All right, let's go.

