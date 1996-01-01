Negative Externality and Positive Externality

So have you ever been woken up at night by a loud barking dog? Or maybe it's your dog keeping your neighbors up? Maybe you're just wondering what any of this has to do with economics? Well, let's dive into the topic of externalities. And we'll see. So in this unit we're gonna talk about externalities. And basically what I want, how I want you to think about it is we're gonna extend the idea of cost and benefit to the whole society. Before we I've only been thinking of it of the people in the transaction. Right? The buyer and the seller. Now we're gonna think of the benefit to society as a whole and the cost to society as a whole. All right. And this is going to include these ideas of externalities. Okay? So what we're gonna see is that sometimes these market transactions between a buyer and a seller are going to impose some sort of cost or benefit on someone which I call an innocent bystander. Someone who has nothing to do with the transaction. Okay? Um And we're gonna see that this can either be a good a good thing, like a benefit to those outsiders or a bad thing. A cost. All right. So let's talk about both of those. We're gonna start here with the negative externalities. And I'm gonna define a couple of things before we get to our examples. So kind of just stick with me and and and then we'll get there. So first we got a negative externality, right? So it's negative, right? We hear negative externality. We're gonna impose a cost on to these innocent bystanders. Okay? So with the negative externality we impose a cost on those innocent bystanders. So we're gonna start here with what we know already. First we have what's called the private cost. Okay. This private cost is what we're used to. This has been the supply curve that we've seen in previous units and stuff. Right? We we've seen the supply curve. The cost to the seller to produce something creates the supply curve um And compare that to what we're gonna be talking about. Now is this social cost? Right? Remember I'm saying we're gonna extend um the cost and the benefit to society as a whole. Right? And we'll see that autograph. But the idea here is that the social cost right? It's gonna include the private cost. So the cost we're used to from the supply curve but now we're gonna add something to that cost. Which is this external cost? Right? And this is cost to people outside the transaction? All right? So when we're talking about externalities instead of having a supply curve, what we're gonna have is this marginal social cost curve? Okay. And this is kind of like the supply curve plus right? This is kind of like supply curve. Two point Oh where we're gonna have um Not only those private costs but we're gonna have these external costs right? We're gonna be showing that social cost on the curve. So we're gonna use this acronym M. S. C. Marginal social cost. Cool. So let's go ahead and do some some examples of negative externalities to kind of bring this all together. So the first one here is a very common example to help you understand this is we think of a paper production factor. Okay so this factory um it's sitting on a lake, right? And this factory like we're used to they produce paper, right? So their private costs could include things like cutting down the trees and processing them into paper. Right? So kind of just like the standard costs we might be used to in a in a paper production facility. Um But compare that maybe now this this factory right? It's on a lake and it spews chemicals into the lake in the production process, right? It's kind of just like a byproduct of the production is these chemicals right? This pollution it's putting into the lake. And let's say there's a bunch of houses right on the other side of the lake um That now they have to deal with this pollution, right? This cost is being put onto these people who live in these houses. This pollution in their lake um is a cost to these to these residents. So I'm gonna say this external cost is the pollution right to those residents. Um So you'll see that now we're extending it right? Not just the cost to the seller those cutting tree costs but now also the cost to everybody, Right? This pollution. So let's go back to that example from the beginning the dog. Right? So how does this relate to the externalities? We have the idea that you've got private costs for keeping a dog, right? Maybe you gotta feed the dog or something, feeding the dog, you know, getting into bed or whatever. Um But then there's this external cost, right? In this case we've got this loud dog, it doesn't stop barking all night and it's keeping the whole neighborhood out. Right? So we could say that you know the external cost here is your neighbors happiness, right? There's a cost to your neighbors happiness um that you weren't accounting for when you bought the dog yourself, right? You weren't thinking, oh you know how much is this gonna affect my neighbors sleep schedule? Probably not your first. I thought when you got the dog and yet here we see an external cost for a dog. But I could probably make an argument for an external benefit for a dog to right, maybe the whole neighborhood's happier because there's a cute little puppy running around. But in this case it's annoying dog making a lot of noise and it's affecting everybody in a negative way. Right? So that's kind of how you see these external costs were kind of looking beyond just the people inside the transaction, right? It's gonna we're gonna extend it beyond that to the whole society. So let's go ahead and see a positive externality, right? This is gonna be pretty much the opposite of what we just saw, right? So before we with a negative right? We were imposing a cost on to these innocent bystanders. Now a positive externality which I'll just use this plus sign. So sorry I didn't mention it up here, but I'll put a little negative sign when I'm talking about negative externalities later and you know, put it next to things I'm talking about or a little plus sign for the positive ones. So, positive externality, little plus sign. And this is going to create a benefit to the to the bystanders, right? So it's not all bad externalities can be good as well, right? This can put a benefit on to innocent bystanders. So just like before we'll have a couple of definitions and you'll see how similar they are. We've got the private benefit, right? And this is what we're used to when you think about buying something on the market, that demand curve that stands for your private benefit, right? You're thinking about your private benefits when you consider buying something, right? So so maybe you're going to the store to buy a pack of gum, right? And you're thinking you're not thinking about like, oh how is this pack of gum gonna affect everyone else? You're like no, I'm just want a pack of gum. I wanna chew gum and you buy it, right? That's gonna be that private benefit. You're getting. And that's the demand curve that we're used to just like the private cost was the supply curve we're used to. So then you can imagine that this other one is gonna be the social benefit, right? So that social benefit, it's gonna include our demand curve that we're used to plus that external benefit from the externality. Right? So you can see kind of the similarities here. We're gonna have like that demand curve two point. Oh right. Where we're looking at the whole societies benefit, not just your benefit. So it's gonna be kind of like the demand curve plus more benefits. Cool. So, we're gonna see here just like we had the marginal social cost curve. This marginal social benefit curve. Msb um is going to be like that demand curve two point. Oh right. And we're gonna see both of these on the graph, in in just a second. So let's go ahead and do some examples of these positive externalities. First, very common example is vaccinations. Right? So when you go to the doctor and get a vaccine, you have the private benefit of not getting sick. Right? You you went to the doctor because you're not gonna get sick um when you get this vaccine, right, you're you're now vaccinated against the vaccine against the disease, it's not gonna happen to you. But, you know, most, most of times when we get vaccinated, it's usually for some sort of like contagious disease. Like I don't know the measles or something. Right? So the fact that you got vaccinated actually is a benefit to everyone around you, right? Because you're less contagious. So since you can't catch the disease it makes it so it's less likely for everyone else to catch the disease as well. So this external benefit is kind of like having a less contagious population, right? So less people in the population can get sick and pass it on to other people. Right? So there's that x external benefit right? That's beyond you. That's not just you anymore right? You got the benefit of not being sick but the whole society has less of a chance of being sick now. Cool. So see another really common one here is education. I'm gonna scoot out of the way and let's do this one. So private benefit, right? When you went to college you're probably thinking about the private benefits of an education. Your you know your thinking um I'll make more money, right? If I if I get a college education I'll be able to get a higher paying job, something like that. Or maybe you just wanted to be a lot smarter but in this case let's say you did it because you wanted more money right? More more education meant you get a higher salary but there's external benefits to you being smarter too. It's been shown that um education right? When people are more educated we're gonna be more productive. So you can imagine that a country that is full of educated people is gonna have more productivity than a country that is has no education. Right? So we're gonna say we're gonna have a more productive population, right? And you're gonna get external benefits um, from this, right? Or the the society gets external benefits from your education, right? So we're gonna see that in general, a more productive population exists from your education, right? So when you do a service for me, because you're educated, you're gonna do it more efficiently and stuff and I'm gonna get a benefit because you got educated, Right? So something like that. And, and um so that's kind of the idea here with these externalities, right? You can see the negative and the positive externalities and I want to make a quick point before we move on to these graphs, if you look at these external costs and these external benefits that we've discussed so far, they're kind of intangible. Right? They're kind of weird things like an external cost of pollution, right? Like how much does you know, how do we quantify, like the cost of this pollution into the lake affecting the people living on the lake? Right? Like how do we count for what this does to their happiness or a dog barking? How does that affect the neighbors happiness in dollars, right? Or how do we quantify a less contagious population, so you can see that these things are like weird concepts. Um So in practice you can see that it's gonna be kind of difficult to deal with externalities, but when we're dealing with it in theory here, like we're going to do on the graphs, um we can kind of make some conclusions just based on the ideas here. Alright, so let's go ahead and go on to the next video and we'll see these externalities on the graph. Let's do that now.

