So just like we can talk about nominal interest and real interest, we can discuss nominal income and real income. So just like with interest the difference between the nominal and the real is gonna have to deal with inflation here. So when we're discussing nominal income, nominal income is gonna be the actual number of dollars you receive. So when you go to work and they pay you your salary $10 an hour. Well that $10 an hour is your nominal income right? The number of dollars received as wages or salary rent could be profit. So whatever type of income you have. Right? So if you just have a job we're talking about wages or salary. But if you're a landlord rent any of this is nominal income. So when we talk about real income while we're adjusting that nominal nominal income for inflation so it's adjusted for inflation. Okay so remember how inflation affects our income is the same way it affects interest. Is that it's going to make our purchasing power less right? Real income it's going to measure the amount of goods you can buy. So if you're thinking about what you could buy in one year and what you could buy in another year, well that would have to deal with your real income, your purchasing power of that money. Okay so let's go ahead and use a calculation for real income. It's we're gonna take our nominal income what we can uh what we're earning and we're gonna divide it by the price index. So this is the C. P. I. When we're talking about the price index, we're talking about the C. P. I. Here and notice that it's in hundreds. So we're going to have to if they give you the C. P. I. As say like um 100 and 10. Well we would have to move that. So C. P. I. Of 100 and 10. We would have to move it and do it 1.10. Okay. We will be dealing with as more of a decimal rather than a percentage there. So what what would that what would that C. P. I. Of 1 10 mean that those prices are 1.1, the level of what they were in the base year. So the base year would have had a cp of 100 and now it's 1 10. That means we've increased by essentially 10% there since the base year. Okay. So if nominal income increases at the same rate as the price index then what happens to the real income, we'll think about it. If your nominal income is increasing the price level is increasing at the same rate, well the real income is gonna stay constant because what's happening is if you're earning more money, hey you're getting a raise from $10 to $12 you've gotten a 20% raise. But if at the same time the price of everything goes up by 20% which is what it's saying here if nominal income your $10 wage going to $12 increases at the same right as the price index. The price, the prices of everything also went up by 20%. Well, you can purchase just the same as before, right? Because your real income is gonna stay the same there. Alright. So, in essence, these are the main formulas. You're gonna want to know here how to calculate real income is just taking the nominal income divided by the price index. And then we're also going to be able to calculate the change in your real income by by noticing the change in the nominal income and the change in the price level. So, we've got an example that we're going to practice using these formulas. Let's do that in the next video.

