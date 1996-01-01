So, like I said, common resources and public goods are gonna need help, Right? They don't work just by themselves. And now let's see why that is. So, first, let's talk about the problems with public goods, public goods are gonna are gonna suffer from what we call the free rider problem. Alright, so public goods, if you remember, these were the ones that were non rival and non excludable, and we're gonna see on this page, we're gonna be talking about non excludable goods right here, we're talking about public goods below, we're gonna talk about common resources, both of are non excludable, and that's where the problems come in. Okay. So, first, public goods suffer from the free rider problem. Okay. And we're gonna see that in a private market, public goods are going to be under supplied. Okay. If we just leave it up to the private market to supply these goods, it's not gonna happen, right? They're going to be under supplied and we're going to see an example why. So, we're gonna talk about free riders and the problem, the free rider problem. Right? So a free rider is a person who receives the benefit of a good, without paying for it. Okay. And I'm sure you guys have all been dealing with free riders throughout your college career. Right? Every time you have a group project, guess who ends up doing all the work, Right? Probably you and they're all just free riding, they're like, hey, that person does really good work. And I know that even if I don't do anything, they're gonna do all the work. Right? So they're looking for that free ride? They're not going to put in any effort, but they want to get that high grade. Cool. So let's go to this example of a fireworks show. We've talked a little bit of how a firework show could be a public good right? It's kind of tough to exclude someone from c being a public from seeing a fireworks show, right? Because uh you know, it's up in the sky, What are you gonna build a giant wall to keep people from seeing it? It's gonna be pretty difficult, right? And it's so it's non excludable and it's also non rival, right? Because me watching the fireworks doesn't stop you from also enjoying the same fireworks. Cool. So, we'll see fireworks as a public good here. So in our example, we've got dynamite bill. He loves to put on fireworks show. And he wants to provide this show for a small town for the price of $500, right? He wants to put up a firework show for a price of $500. And in the town we've got 100 people living in town. And they would each value this show, let's say they would say, well, I would probably pay like $10 for that show. Um But when they think about it, they're like, you know what if I just stand outside my house, I could see the show anyways, so why would I buy a ticket? So what we're gonna see is that the townsfolk are gonna try and get a free ride here, Right? So instead of saying that they would value this show at $10 they would probably undersell it. They'd be like fireworks. I don't really care for fireworks, It's not really my thing, but in their head they're like, oh man, I I I really hope there's a fireworks show, right? But publicly right there trying to get that free ride. If they can see the fireworks for free and then keep that money, they're better off, right? They can spend that money on something else and get a fireworks show. Life would be good. Right? So the townsfolk would probably say that they don't care about fireworks. They wouldn't pay for a fireworks show, right? They would likely pay zero. That was that's their kind of mentality here. So, what do we see? We see that the free rider problem prevents the private market from supplying these goods, Right? Because what, what? We see these people all value the show at $10 right? They truly value it at $10. So we see that the 100 people times the $10 they value it. We could see there's like this $1000 benefit, that could happen if people, if this fire works show went on, right, they all get this $10 worth of this satisfaction And dynamite bill wants to put the show on for only $500, what a steal, right? There's all this value that could be created. But since people don't want to pay for something that they could probably get for free, they're not gonna wanna pay. So this wouldn't happen, right? Dynamite bill is not gonna be able to sell the tickets to get this to happen because people want to get that free ride. So, what happens with these public goods is generally that the government gets involved when we're dealing with public goods, and they're going to provide the public good. So long as that marginal benefit from the good is greater than or equal to, right? It has to be at least greater than or equal to the marginal cost of providing that good. So, let's see in this example, what what could the government do? The government could come in and put on like a small tax on all the residents, Right? There's 100 residents there And there's uh $500 that they need for the show. So, the government could come in and tax all five all 100 residents, $5, right? If every resident paid $5 in tax, the government would raise the $500, right? So, the government can force this payment, right? They see that there's this benefit to the fireworks show to all the citizens. They put a tax of $5. They raised the $500 from the citizens, and they hired dynamite bill, right? So in this case, the citizens were able to get that value, they still value it at $10, right? They're still getting more value than they put into this tax. And dynamite bill is gonna put on the show, right? So the government stepped in here and made it possible for this public good to be available. So what we're gonna see is that generally when we have public goods, the government is going to be the one providing them alright? Or making them able to be provided. Alright, cool. But that's not to say that all public goods have to be some sort of sick situation like this. We'll see some examples, especially in small settings where we'll have public goods um that the government's not involved. But the main takeaway here on the grand scale, governments are generally going to provide public goods and it's gonna be this qualification, as long as the benefit exceeds the cost of the good. Cool. So that is how we see the free rider problem affecting public goods. In the next video, let's talk about common resources and the tragedy of the commons. Cool, let's do that. Now

