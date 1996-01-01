Equation of a Demand Curve

now let's learn how to find equilibrium. Using just a little bit of algebra and I know I scared you there with that nasty a word I just dropped but I promise you that algebra is not going to get so intense in this segment alright, there's just gonna be a little bit of formula rearranging and solving so it's gonna be pretty basic and I'll we'll do some reviews as we go along. So hopefully you'll get a good hang of the kind of algebra will need. So let's start with the demand curve here. Um sometimes you can be given a an equation for a line like you see here p equals 800 -2, quantity demanded, right? And the easiest way to take this information and and be able to put it on a graph is to just pick some values for the quantity here and we'll solve for price, right? We'll pick values for quantity because it's on the right hand side and prices already by itself. So it'll be a lot easier to just solve for price in that situation. So let's go ahead and start with a very easy value for quantity. Why don't we start with the value of zero? What if the quantity is zero? Let's go ahead and see what happens in our equation. P equals 800 minus two. And we're gonna plug in zero for our quantity, right? Two times zero, that's gonna disappear. So we're gonna end up with P equals 800. Right? That is going to be our price when the quantity is zero, the price is going to be 800. So if people if the if the market is charging a price of 800 there will be zero quantity demanded. Let's Go ahead to our graph and let's plot this point. So we've got our price axis over here, our quantity access over here. Alright. And let's take that point. So we have a quantity of zero which is right here along the line and let's go ahead and mark the price of 800. So at a price of 800 up here I'm gonna use I'll use blue price of 800. We're gonna have a quantity demanded of zero. Alright, let's go ahead and pick some other quantities. So how do we go go about picking the quantity we're gonna use? Well, you want it to be something that's gonna be easy to put on your graph. Right? Our graph is already quantities of 100. 200. 300. So I'm gonna go ahead and just pick a quantity of 200 now. Okay. Because I know I'll be able to find that easily on the graph. Okay? And you can pick any number, you could pick six right now, but I think it makes it a lot more difficult to graph. So I'm gonna pick a number 200. Let's go ahead and plug that in our equation. So quantity of 200 P equals 800 minus two times 200. So that's gonna be p equals 800 minus two times 200 is 400 And P is Gonna Equal 400. So with a price of 400, quantity demanded will be 200. Let's go ahead and get that on our graph. Price 400 quantity demanded 200 will be somewhere right here. Alright, let's and by the way right now with these two points we can make our demand curve, right? It's gonna be a straight line. So we know that our curve is gonna be like this, right? Something like that. It's gonna pass through both of those points. I guess. I could draw a little better. Let me try one more time here. I miss the other way now, one more. All right, that was a little better. So there we go. That's what our demand curve is gonna look like. But it doesn't hurt to do an extra one. We can always just confirm what we're doing here. So let's go ahead and pick a quantity of 300 right? It looks like at 300 we're gonna be at this 200 price level, right? That's where it looks like it's gonna cross and erase those. Um So let's go ahead and see if that's the answer. We get price or quantity of 300. Let's solve for price P equals 800 minus two times 300 P equals 800 minus two times 300 is 600. And sure enough we got a price of 200 here, right? So there it is. We got that answer. I feel pretty good about our lines, so that is what our demand curve is gonna look like here. Alright, so now I want to do a quick recap of how we can isolate different variables and let's go ahead and do that in the next video.

