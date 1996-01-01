Alright, let's keep it moving here. So here you're gonna see the new steps right here, we are going to calculate that missing price. We're gonna calculate that lower quantity. And then we're going to calculate the areas for consumer surplus, producer surplus and deadweight loss. Alright, so the first step is we're gonna find that quantity. Right? So if you go down here um on the graph, I've already brought over the information from the previous video, right? If you want to pause and just update this graph, so you have it all here, um I'll be here when you get back. Don't worry. So let's go ahead and do step four. Okay, So we're gonna find the floor ceiling quantity by by plugging the floor ceiling price into the correct equation. Right? So in this case we have a ceiling, right? We have a price seal. So we're gonna use the for ceilings, we're gonna use the supply equation and the floor ceiling price, right? The price, the floor ceiling price. Right? I say both. Because it can be either um is going to be 1000 in this case. Right? And we're gonna solve for that other quantity. And I'm gonna show you a trick in a second regarding this idea. So let's use our supply equation and our quantum our price of 1000. So 1300. Remember we're looking for what that quantity supplied is at this price ceiling um price quality supplied equals 1300 times 1000 right minus 450,000. So the quantity supplied is gonna equal 1.3 million minus 450,000, which equals 850,000. Right? That is going to be our lower quantity and it's gonna be this number right here. Right. So just to reiterate these are the numbers we're looking for in this video. Right? That missing price and this quantity down here, right? This quantity which we just solved for is 850,000. Now I want to give you real quick tip because it might be hard to remember oh if it's a ceiling you supply equation. If it's a floor, use the demand right? You might forget. And on the test, what I would do is I would just try one. Right? If you try to use the demand equation in this situation you're gonna end up with a um a quantity. A quantity that's bigger than equilibrium. Right? You would end up with some quantity out here, right? Some bigger number. And you would know that's wrong, right? Because we're looking for a lower quantity. We want the quantity to be less than equilibrium. So worst case scenario you you can try it in either equation, you go ahead and try the demand equation and if you get a number bigger than your equilibrium quantity, you know, you got to use the other equation. Okay, So in this case we've got our steps, it told us to use supply and we've got this lower quantity. Alright, so the last thing to find is our missing price. before we calculate areas. All right, so let's find the missing price at the floor ceiling quantity. Alright. And what does it tell us here? It says for floors use the supply equation and for ceilings, which is what we have. We're gonna use the demand equation and the floor ceiling quantity. Alright. So it's the quantity we just solved for. We're gonna plug it into the other equation. Alright. So that's kind of the flow. So if you had forgotten which was which in the first equation, Once you figured it out now, you know that you use the other equation for this one. Right? So here we're gonna use the demand equation. Um and we're gonna use the floor ceiling quantity. So the floor ceiling quantity was this 850,000. So this was step four right here, right and let's go ahead and do step five right under it. So we're gonna use that floor ceiling quantity of 850,000 and we're gonna set that equal. That's going to be what our quantity demanded is. So let's see what the price is when that is the quantity demanded three million minus 1000 P. Right? So we're gonna I'm gonna get the peas on the left hand side of the equation and the the money on the other side are just the numbers. So let me do that better. I'm gonna do plus 1000 P. Out here and minus 850,000 on both sides, right? To get the 800 numbers on one side and the p on the other side. So this is gone, this is gone. What's left? We've got 1000 P. Equals to 1 50 right? 2,150,000. Let's go ahead and divide by 1000 on both sides. And what's that left with? We're gonna get a p of 21 50 Right? So there we go, 21 50. Hopefully I wasn't in the way the whole time there. Uh But there you go. So let's go ahead and use 21 50 that is our missing price right here. So now we have all the numbers we need we're ready to start areas, right? We can figure out what the consumer surplus producer surplus and deadweight loss are at this price of 1000. So let's go ahead and start with consumer surplus, right? Actually, let's start with producer surplus, because it's gonna be the easiest one. So we've got a price of 1000 and producer surplus. We've been using green, right? At a price of 1000. Producer surplus is everything that's below the price of 1000. Right? So we'll start with this one because it's just a triangle, right? We've got a triangle in this case. Um And we just need to find the area of the triangle and we've got our producer surplus. So let's go ahead? I'm gonna write producer surplus here. And let's do the calculation, right? So what is our base and what is our height base there and height there? Right. That is gonna be the base and height of the triangle. So we're gonna go half times base and the base here, right? It's gonna be the 1000 minus the 3 46. Right? That's the length of that segment. And we're gonna multiply that by the height and the height is always just gonna be the quantity that we use there. So, the height here is gonna be 850,000. We didn't go all the way to equilibrium. We can only go to the 8 50,000. So let's go ahead and calculate what the producer surplus would be. I'm getting out my handy dandy calculator, 1000 minus 3 46 is 6 54 times a half times 850,000, Wow. So we get a producer surplus of 277 million, 950,000. All right, that is our producer surplus. We're dealing with big numbers here. Right? That's a big quantity. We're gonna get a big number. So our producer surplus, I'm gonna write it in this box 2779 50,000. Right. There we go. Almost doesn't fit. So let's go ahead and do um consumer surplus now. Right. So our Consumer surplus when we have the price floor, we're gonna have everything above the price, but below the demand curve. Right? Well let me get rid of this basin height because we're gonna have a different one now. Um But we're only gonna go up to this low quantity, right? Because the trades beyond that didn't happen because of the price floor. So it's gonna be this area right here that I've shaded in purple, Right? So how do we calculate that area? Well, it's a little tricky, but we're gonna break it up into two pieces. So I'm gonna highlight here in I'll use green to mark off the areas we're gonna calculate. So here is a rectangle that we're gonna calculate. And then we're also going to calculate this triangle, right? So when we calculate the two of them, we just add the areas together and we'll have the total area. Let's start with the rectangle. So consumer surplus, oops, consumer surplus. Alright, so let's start with the rectangle. So rectangle is just base times height. Right? The base times the height without the half part. So what is the base? Well, we're gonna have this right here right from 21 50 to 1000. And our height is gonna be this distance right here up to the quantity of 850,000. Right? So let's go ahead and do that. So our base is gonna be 21 50 minus 1000 right? That's the length of that segment times our height, which is just 850,000, right? That's the the quantity exchange. That's the length of that segment. So let's do this math. 21 50 minus 1000 is 11 50 right? Times the 850,000. That's gonna give us a consumer surplus of 977 500,000. Quite a big number there as well. Alright, so there we go. We've oh, excuse me, That's not our consumer surplus, of course, right? That's only part of our consumer surplus. We also need to find the area of the triangle and this is a huge mistake students make all the time and it almost caught me right there. So you gotta be really careful just like I was right here. Okay, so let's go ahead and find the area of the triangle. So I'm gonna write here rectangle, right, let's go ahead and do the triangle. And it might even be better actually. Now that I think about it to label this, before you start doing the math, right, then you can't forget if you're just written rectangle and then started math, you'd be like, okay, time for the triangle, right? So so it's usually good to do those headings first and I will make sure to do that in the future. So let's go ahead and calculate the area of the triangle. So we've got half times 3000 minus 21 50. That's going to be this, sorry, this is the base right here. Now, whoops, the base is going to be this length right between the 3021 50 and we've got that same height, right? The height of the quantity. So half times 3000 minus 21 50. That's the length of that segment times our height of 8 50,000. Right? So this is the other part of the producer consumer surplus. Let me get out of the way. So let's go ahead and calculate that 3000 minus 21 50. Alright. Times 500.5 times 850,000. And we're gonna get that. The triangle has an area of 3 61 250,000. Right? So now all we gotta do is add both of these together, right? And that's going to be our total consumer surplus. So, if we add that plus 9 +77 500,000, we get our total consumer surplus of 1,338,750,000. Right, huge number here. So that is our total consumer surplus. Let's go ahead and write that in the box. 3 1,000,000,038 750,000. All right, So that's our consumer surplus. Let's go ahead and finish up with the deadweight loss. Right? So this one's a little tricky. Let's go ahead and highlight the area on the graph here. It's gonna be this blue area, right? The trades that weren't made, we lost this surplus. So how do we calculate that triangle? Well, so we're gonna need this right here. Right? That is going to be our our base and this is gonna be our height right from there to there. So we can need um the difference between the quantities for the height now and the difference between those prices for our base. So let's go ahead and do that. I'm gonna do it right here at the bottom. We're kind of running out of space. So I'll do it right here. Dead weight loss. All right, So it's a triangle. Right? So we're gonna use our triangle equation half times base times height. So half times our base our base is gonna be this length, right? The length of the prices. So it's gonna be the 21 50 minus the 1000. Right? That's the those two prices there. Right. That length is the difference between those and the height is the difference between the quantities. Right? This right here, the length of the of that that size. So what's the difference between those 1.5 million minus 850,000. Right, So once we do all this math, we will have our dead weight loss, let's go ahead and do this. So it's easier to do um everything inside the parentheses first. I like to do my subtractions first. You can't mess up your order of operations. So we've got the 1.5 million minus the 850,000 is 650,000. Right? So, I'm gonna do half times and 21 50 minus 1000 is 11 51.5 million minus 850,000 is 650,000. Right? So let's just multiply it out and we're gonna get 373 million. 750,000. All right. That's our dead weight loss. And wow, that was quite a hefty problem. Right? But remember on the on the exam, they're not gonna generally ask you, um, to solve for everything. In one question, you'll probably get multiple points, right? You get points for the consumer surplus points for producer, points for deadweight loss, right? Or they could just ask you for a little peace instead of asking you for everything. So, I've got that little note here at the bottom. You might not need to do all the steps if you're only asked for a portion of it. Right? So, we're gonna do some practice problems and you'll kind of see what I mean by that. All right. So, let's go on and do practice with this topic.

