So another effect of government policy of our fiscal policy is the long run tax policy. We use this idea of a tax wedge, and this is the difference between pre tax and post tax. So the difference between pre tax and post tax income. So let's say you earn $20 an hour, but our tax 25% so 25% of that is going to taxes, that means you're paying $5 of that wage and taxes, right? So you're gonna have $15 of income post tax. And there's this $5 tax wedge, that's what we call the tax wedge, is the difference between what you earned, gross that $20 an hour you are earning and what you actually have left after taxes $15. So you can imagine that the long run effects of Fisk of tax policy are gonna have effects on the economy as well. So the first one, we'll talk about lower the lower the taxes go, how that affects the economy. Um But it's the opposite for higher taxes. The lower the individual taxes go, well, there's more disposable income leading to more consumption, right? Just like we've talked about um pretty consistently throughout this quote, of course, the lower the taxes go, well, the more income you have, the more you can consume, and it's the same for for corporate taxes, because corporate taxes is the same for firms, when there's lower, lower corporate taxes, well then they're gonna have higher returns leading to more investment, right? So when there's uh lower taxes, it leads to higher investment as well. Lower taxes also help on capital gains and dividends. So they increase the supply of low nable funds. When there's lower taxes, there's an increase in the supply of low noble funds. Because this is savings from households, households are more likely to save when there's lower taxes, right? If there's lower taxes on their earnings from savings, because remember if you earn any money from the savings, well, you're going to be taxed on that. So the lower those taxes go, the more incentive you have to save. And when there's an increase in that supply of low noble funds, it's gonna lower the interest rate, it will lower the interest rate as well. So, there's benefits here too long run sustained lower tax policy, however, that needs to be balanced in a balanced budget. Remember a budget deficit? The lower the taxes go while spending has got to come down to right to keep that balanced budget. So, these are the effects that we'll see from long run tax policy here. Alright, let's go ahead and pause and we'll move on to the next video. Yeah.

