Growth Rates and the Rule of 70

Alright, let's try this example. The country of grow Topia has Real G G D p in the previous year of 1.45 billion. The current year. Real GDP was 1.51 billion based on this information, approximately how long would it take for Grotto pia's Real GDP to double if it continues to grow at a constant rate, notice they don't mention the rule of 70 at all here. But the key is that they say that how long will it take to double If it continues to grow at a constant rate? So the first thing we need to know is what is the growth rate and then we can use the rule of 70 to see how long it would take to double. So the first thing we need to do is to calculate the growth rate using our percentage change formula. So we need to use the current year of 1.5, 1 billion - the previous year of 1.45 billion. Right, new minus old, divided by what's going to be on the bottom here. 1.5, -1.45 divided by 1.45. Right, new minus old, divided by old. Okay. And that's going to give us our percentage change. So let's go ahead and see what this is. 1.5, -1.45 divided by 1.45 that comes out to and I'm gonna put it as a, as a percentage here. four 1379%. Now the reason I use a lot of decimals is because we want to get a very as precise of an answer. You don't you really don't want to round until the last step in any calculation. You kind of want to save your rounding to the very end. So we'll go to four decim here and then we'll round it off. Notice they don't even have any decimals here, so we wanna make sure we get the correct answer. So now let's use our rule of 70. We're gonna take 70 divided by 4.1379. And let's see how long approximately it would take to double 70 divided by 4.1379. It gives us 16.919, 2 years, right? 9, 2 and notice it gave us 16 years and 17 years as a as a possible choice and that's why you don't want around too early because you want to make sure that you get the right answer. Let's say it had been four and we just rounded to 4 70 divided by four. It would come out to 17.5. So 17 would still be the best answer there, right? If we just rounded it to four. So that's what I like to do is I don't like to round too early just in case you never know uh if rounding is going to Bite you in the butt in the end of the day. All right. So that's how we use our percentage change formula and the rule of 70 there. Let's go ahead and try the next one. You guys do a practice problem.

