Comparison of U.S. GDP Calculation

Alright so here we have a calculation of the G. D. P. For the United States in 2009. Based on the expenditures approach on the left and the income approach on the right. So notice that at the bottom we reached the same final number 14,256 and that was the G. D. P. During that year. Now this is in billions notice we're talking about in billions so we're gonna add a whole bunch of zeros after that. We're talking about nine zeros after all of these numbers. But let's go ahead and go through each one. Notice on the left, we're going through our consumption. Uh Excuse me. Our expenditures approach we start with consumption which is the biggest part of expense of expenditures. Yeah. Is consumption then we add investment gross our government purchases C. Plus I plus G. Plus net exports. And notice for the United States it's negative. Right? And why is it negative because imports exceed exports? We are running a a trade deficit So we're gonna have a negative number there. And remember net exports is just exports minus imports. So if those imports are bigger we're gonna have a negative number there. Okay so we have a trade deficit because we import more stuff than we export. So we just add those four numbers and we get to our gross domestic product. There we go 14,000 to 56. Let me get out of the way here let's look at the income approach on the right. So the first thing we wanna do is calculate national income. Like we talked about on the previous page, we're gonna add up all the compensation. So remember compensation of employees, that's the biggest portion here. Notice how it's the biggest one and then we add everything else. We've got the rents, the interest proprietor income, corporate profit and taxes on production and imports. That gets us the total national income and then we make our adjustments. We've got our foreign factor income, our consumption of fixed capital or depreciation there and finally our statistical discrepancy, Hey, we made it, we got to make these things equal out. So let's go ahead and use 209. Let's plug that in there so that everything works and looks pretty here. 14,000 to 56 equals 14,000 to 56. The main main takeaway. Remember expenditures, equal income. Okay, that's that's the idea here that expenditures are gonna equal income. Now, like I said at the beginning of the video is that you're not gonna have to spend too much time on the income approach. Generally you're gonna focus on the expenditure approach and focus on this consumption plus investment plus government purchase plus net export throughout this course. Okay, Now some teachers like to go through this and compare the two, but that's because the main takeaway here is that those expenditures equal income. Cool. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next topic

Hide transcripts