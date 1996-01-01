Saving Equals Investment

Alright, So, a key identity in this class is that the amount of savings that there are from the household is going to equal the amount of investments by the firm's let's check that out. So savings. Remember savings is when there's current consumption is less than current output. Right? So this means that the households are not consuming as much as there as there is an output, so a bit is being saved. And this is done by the households. Right? The households do the savings and investment well, the current resources are devoted to increasing future output. That's how we define investment in previous videos. And this is done by the firms. Right? The firms are investing in in future output. Right? And remember, as we've discussed the term investment, it's different in economics than what you're used to when we talk about investments, financial investments are made by households, right? Generally household output households in quotations, because firms can buy household investments as well. But in that idea, they're kind of treated like households in the way we think about financial investments. So, this is things like stocks and bonds are generally what we think of when we have financial investments. Okay. But however, in economics and in this identity, when we're talking about savings, equaling investment, we're talking about economic investments that are made by firms, Okay. And this is things like factories, machinery, right? Things like that are what we're talking about when we talk about investments, things that increase future output. Like in our definition up here increasing future output. All right. So, now, what we're gonna do is we're gonna go through a little bit of algebra using our GDP equation to kind of solve for how savings equals investments. Are you guys excited? I know I am. Alright, let's go ahead and do that now. So recall that when we did GDP, remember when we were talking about GDP um we used what was called the expenditure approach to calculate GDP. Do you guys remember when we did that? We're gonna review it in just a second. So expenditures is thinking, okay, all the money that's spent, well that has to equal the amount of production there was right, the gross domestic product, what was produced? The value of the goods that were produced? Right. Well, if we think about the expenditure, all the money that was spent on production, well that must have been earned by someone. Right? So the total income equals the total expenditure, expenditure is one end of the coin income is the other end. Right. If we think about all the money that was spent, well, it had to be earned by someone else. So when we think about GDP we can think of it as the expenditure or we can think about it as the income. All the money earned by the nation. Okay, so we're gonna call GDP. Why here? Okay, why why is going to be our variable for G. D. P. And that's going to be income in this case? All the money that's earned. So let's go ahead and refresh, Do you guys remember how we calculated GDP there were four things that we added together to total GDP. I'll give you a hint. The first one was consumption C. What was the next one? It was C. Plus consumption plus investment plus government purchases plus net exports. I'm sure you guys remember that we went through it quite a bit right? C. Plus I plus G plus N. X. Right? C. Plus I plus G. Plus N. X. That is our GDP equation. And now we're gonna go through a little bit of of algebra to reformat that equation. The first thing we're gonna do to keep things simple is we're gonna treat this as a closed economy. So an open economy first off is an economy that trades with others. So in an open economy there is going to be net exports. Right? An open economy would have net exports because their trading with other countries so they're gonna be exporting stuff importing stuff leading to net exports. However we're gonna deal with a closed economy to make things a little simple. So closed economy does not trade with other countries. So the net exports, what do you think in a closed economy if their exports are zero, they're not selling anything to other countries, their imports are zero. They're not buying things from any other country. Well their net exports are going to be zero, right? There's gonna be no net exports. So in a closed economy, let's restate our our GDP equation here. So G. D. P. R. Income there is going to equal the consumption plus the investment plus the government purchases. And there's no net exports. Right? We're gonna take that variable out because we're in a closed economy. So what does that tell us that in a closed economy all the output, it's either consumed right in the first Vario consumed, invested or purchased by the government. Right consumption investment and government purchases. So what does that tell us here? We've got the households consuming here, we've got the firm's investing here and then we've got government purchases by the government. Right. The government working over here. So the government making purchases. So the next thing we wanna do is we want to solve for investment, Let's go ahead and solve for investment in this situation. So we've got Y. Equals C. Plus I plus G. So let's do that over here, Y. Equals C. Plus I plus G. Well if we subtract C. And subtract G from both sides, what are we left with? Why minus C minus G. Equals I write why being our GDP our total income minus the consumption minus the government purchases equals investment. So why minus C minus G equals investment. Okay. Have I lost you so far? Nothing too crazy has happened. All we did was we closed off the economy to get rid of our net exports and then we solved for investment by moving the consumption and government purchases to the other side. So this gives us a term called our National Savings. If we think of all the income that gets made right? All the income that's earned by the economy by the nation. Well, if we take away everything we consumed well, we didn't save that, right? We consume that and the government purchases well, the government didn't save that either. Right? They purchase stuff, they were in essence doing their consumption government consumption in that case. Well, everything that's left over is our savings, right? So let's that's exactly what we have here. If we take all the all the income, the total income of why minus the consumption, what we consumed minus what the government purchased, we're left with our national savings. And what did why minus C minus G. Equaled why minus c minus G equals our investment. Right? So we can say that our national savings equals our investment. Okay, so remember that was the idea here is that savings equals investment. That's a that's a key identity that we have in this course, savings equals investment. So when we talk about savings, we're talking about National Safe in this case, that's the savings of the households as well as the savings of the government. Okay, so let's pause here. If you guys need a little refresher, maybe re watch how we solved for savings equals investments. And then let's continue and we'll talk about this in a little more detail on the next page.

