Graphical Comparison of Classical Model and Keynesian Model

Alright. So now let's look at this aggregate demand, aggregate supply model, remember the aggregate demand aggregate supply model that we have, what we say that we've got our short run aggregate supply and our long run aggregate supply going straight up and down there with long run and then we've got our aggregate demand with the downward slope there. So in the classical model are short run equilibrium always adjust straight back to the long run equilibrium. So what I mean by that is, let's say we go through um a recession and aggregate demand has fallen. Okay, so if there's a situation where aggregate demand falls, let's say it goes to the to the left here. So this is aggregate demand one and now we have a new aggregate demand out here, aggregate demand to well, the classical model um believes that this will adjust immediately instead of having this short run equilibrium over here, this doesn't happen. We never have this short run equilibrium. The the short run aggregate supply is automatically going to adjust right over here because remember how we said that flexible the in the classical model, everything's flexible. So prices and wages are going to adjust automatically. So instead of having the short run equilibrium where we move to this recessionary phase below our potential GDP we immediately move back to a long run equilibrium there. So it basically goes from here, one, 22 right there, it moves the equilibrium from 1-2 automatically. And if you if you don't totally recall the aggregate demand aggregate supply model, go ahead and review that real quick if you're confused with this and then and then of course you can come back and review this video. But the main difference here is just showing that the classical model instantly corrects while the class the Keynesian model will take time to correct. So we're gonna have the same thing, our short run aggregate supply, our long run aggregate supply and our aggregate demand, and we go through a recession that shifts aggregate demand to the left. But now in this model, we're going to have a time lag in between. So we're gonna have our original well, we'll have our original equilibrium one and then we'll have this short run equilibrium to and then there's gonna be time where where it takes time for us to um reach our new equilibrium, our new long run equilibrium, when short run aggregate supply shifts to the right, okay, shifts to the right or government intervention helping uh push aggregate demand back to its levels. Right? So there is going to be the short run equilibrium where we're not at our long run potential GDP, right? The potential GDP being this spot right here where the long run aggregate supply is Okay, that's our potential GDP. So notice that in the classical view, it's gonna just immediately back to the long run, but in the Keynesian view, well, it's going to uh spend some time at a short run equilibrium. That's not at the long run equilibrium and then it'll adjust finally to the long run equilibrium, and that's because of those sticky wages. And then the government intervention can also help us fight this recession faster. Okay, so that's the big difference. There is. The classical view will instantly change, and the keynesian view has that stickiness. Alright, let's go ahead and pause here and move on to the next video.

