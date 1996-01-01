Alright, let's try this example for the taylor rule. Use the taylor rule to estimate the target federal funds rate. The current inflation rate is the in the economy is 4% and the equilibrium real federal funds rate is 2%. Target inflation is 2% Real GDP is currently above potential GDP by 1%. A lot of numbers there. But it's just can you apply this formula? So the target federal funds rate oops federal funds, the target federal funds is equal to the current inflation plus equilibrium real federal funds which they also gave it to us. Right? They give us all of these numbers plus half of the inflation gap. I'll put I. G. Plus half uh half times the output gap. O. G. As well. Okay, so they've given us information about all these numbers. We just have to figure out what they are And put them in the correct place. So they told us the current inflation rate is 4% right, 4% for the current inflation rate Plus the equilibrium real federal funds rate is 2%. So they've given us these numbers already Now we gotta think about the inflation gap and the output gap. So remember that the inflation gap is equal to current inflation minus the target inflation, Which we have information about both of those right? They told us current inflation is 4% minus target inflation right here is given to us target inflation rate of 2%. So our inflation gap is equal to 2% right there, 2% is going to be our inflation gap. So over here we'll have half times 2% for our inflation gap. And finally, we need our output gap. And they told us this straight up, they told us output real GDP is currently above potential GDP by 1%. So if real GDP is above potential GDP our output gap. Remember our output gap is current minus potential. So right now it told us that the current Is currently above by 1%. So the output gap is equal to that 1% that were above the potential. Okay, so, they didn't tell us both numbers in that case. They just told us what is the difference? The 1%. So this would be half times the output gap of 1%. And we just have to wrap this up here. So, the target federal funds rate is gonna equal, I'll do it over here. 4% plus 2% is 6% half of 2%. It's another 1.5 of this. So four plus two plus one plus half comes out to 7.5% as the target federal funds rate in this example. Okay, so what's happening here is we've got high inflation, we've got um, we're hot in our economy where we're producing past our potential GDP. So they want to set a high inflation rate. Excuse me. A high interest rate to basically de incentivize investment and de incentivize aggregate demand and bring that spending down a little bit uh to a more reasonable sustainable level. Okay, so 7.5% would be the approximate, uh, for the target federal funds rate. All right, let's go ahead and try another.

