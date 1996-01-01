Interpreting Graphs (Part Two)

Alright. So now let's discuss some of the problems we might run into when interpreting graphs. So let's look at this left graph first. We've got wages and education. So education on our X axis and wages on our Y axis. Um And you might expect to see something like this where as education goes up so do our wages, right? That's probably why a lot of you are studying right now. Um And the idea is that yeah, your wages will go up in the future as you are more educated. Cool. But what are we missing here? Right. There's another factor to the compensation equation that we might be leaving out. Um So the idea here is that sometimes a graph might omit a variable. So we call this the omitted variable bias. Alright, omitted variable. Um And the idea here is that although education is important for your for your to determine your wage. So is um your experience. Right? So experience in this case is going to be our omitted variable. Right? I would imagine that there is some correlation between the amount of experience you have and what your wage is gonna be. Alright. So that is one way that a graph can omit some information. Right? We're emitting a variable here. Um It's not showing us the full picture. I'm going to get out of the picture now to use this right graph to explain what we call reverse causality, reverse causality. So remember causation is where one thing uh One thing comes before the other right? It's a cause and effect relationship. So reverse causality you can imagine is where you take the effect and you think that the effect causes the cause, right? You're looking at it backwards, not the cause causing the effect. Where you're looking at the effect causing the cause. So it's reverse causality. So the idea here is something like this where we have police officers on the X axis and crime on the Y axis. And the idea here is that it's saying that as police officers increase in the city, so does the crime, right? And that seems kind of backwards, Right? So the idea is like you look at a city with a lot of crime and you're like, hey there's a lot of police officers in that city. So since there's a lot of police officers, that must be why there's a lot of crime um instead of thinking of it the other way around, right? So a city with a lot of crime has a lot of police officers, so they're kind of mixing up the variables here. The idea being that the graph is showing that um police officers cause crime rather than crime causing police officers. Cool. So those are two types of pitfalls that we might run into an omitted variable and reverse causality. Cool, so let's move on to the next video

