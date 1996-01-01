Causes of Business Cycles

So why do we go through business cycles? Why aren't we just constantly growing? Why is their growth and then recession and then growth? Why doesn't it happen smoothly? Well, it's because events happen rather sporadically, right spontaneously? We get shocks to the standard flow of things that cause unexpected booms in the market and I don't expect it uh bus recessions in the market. Right? So the main idea here is that things happen, we'll say spontaneously, right? So when we have a shock in the market, well, that's going to cause uh, an unexpected growth or uh recession. Right? So the first thing is irregular innovation, there's going to be big inventions that come around. There's going to be revolutionary technologies that cause economic booms, right? Like when we had the railroad, automobiles or most recently the internet, right? When these things were created, there was sudden expansion in our economy economy that was unprecedented, Right? So what happens is after one of these expansions or one of these inventions, there's unprecedented expansion. But eventually our economy is going to absorb this new technology, right? All that expansion that can happen, the railroad gets built and now we have this new growth in the logistics business. Well, that logistics business is going to cap out eventually, Right? The transportation of people from east to west is gonna cap out eventually and it's going to be absorbed by the economy. So that expansion has to end eventually. Right? So the growth is going to slow down from that new technology until a new technology uh, comes through, right? And these ideas, they occur sporadically? it's not like oh, every five years. We have a new revolutionary idea, right? We can't plan on it like that. It's just something that happens all of a sudden. So irregular innovation causes these shocks in the market. Another one, productivity changes. This is similar to irregular innovation. Um, productivity changes, well, changes in productivity. This could be caused by uh technology. Any kind of change in technology could cause increased productivity or maybe availability of resources, right? Or resources. Even human capital, Right. New public education system leads people to have more human capital leading to higher productivity could lead to unexpected booms and busts. So just like a key resource such as oil being more available. If there's a new oil deposit found and the price of oil decreases a lot. Well, it allows a lot more businesses to invest and use the oil to increase the economy. Right? So any kind of shock like that and availability of a key resource can lead to a shock in the economy. Another shock to the economy is monetary factors. So this is more controlled because this is monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. This is controlled and they're usually trying to fix a recession or help the economy in some way when they make some sort of monetary policy change. And we're going to discuss monetary monetary policy in a lot of detail in in other videos. So for now we'll just know that the Fed can have shocks to the economy through their monetary policy, right, printing a bunch of money or buying a bunch of bonds and, um, or selling bonds, right? Whatever it might be. So monetary factors and another one political events. What if there's an unexpected war happens, peace, terrorism, anything like that can, can cause a shock to the economy, a boom in the economy or a bust right from some sort of unexpected political event. And finally, there's financial instability, Um, from a bubble, let's say there's some sort of bubble in the market. Like we saw in 2008, uh, during the recession, there was a huge bubble that was burst and that was in the real estate market, right? We saw a big decrease in real estate prices that caused an unexpected decrease leading into a big recession. Right? So it's paused real quick and we'll talk about one more thing. A little conclusion here about our business cycle. Cool. Let's do it. In the next video

