Producer Expectations

another factor that can shift supply is the producer's expectations about future prices. So, we saw this with demand, right? Where there was expectations the consumers had about future prices. Well, the producers can also have expectations just the same. Um We're gonna see there is a little trick here, it's not as straightforward, but in general, what we're going to say is if suppliers expect prices to increase in the future, the supply for the good today will decrease. Okay? And this is generally um what happens? But I wanna put, let's say a big bold question mark out here. All right. And I'm gonna circle it because I'm going to discuss that once we get to the example, that there could be a situation where supply is actually going to increase, but they would have to be very specific to tell us that. Right? So in general, we're gonna see that when the expected price is increasing in the future, we're going to decrease the supply today. Right? So, I mean, producer expected it's hard to think of examples, it's really just that they're expecting the prices to change, Right? So if they're expecting the price to change, then we're going to see a problem like this. Okay, I think we're going to get a lot of value out of this example and you'll see how the two different ways we can interpret this come into play. All right, So let's move on to the example

