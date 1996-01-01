Finding Equilibrium Using Algebra

Alright. So now let's see how we can find equilibrium using the equations for the supply and demand curves. All right. So, I've got the steps listed here. Um The first thing we're gonna wanna do is make sure that for our demand equation and for our supply equation the same variable is isolated. That means we want only the price on one side of the equation or only the quantity on one side of the equation. Right? We want to isolate the same variable for both after we do that and that's if needed. Right? You could be given two equations where you're already isolated. The same variables. Like you see here, right here in both of these equations, the one for demand and supply price is isolated in both situations. So, we are good to go with step one in that situation, right? Um So step two would be to take both of the curve and set them equal to each other. All right. We'll see how to do this in a second. But the idea is remember um when we're at equilibrium where there is gonna be the same quantity supplied as the quantity demanded. So quantity supplied and quantity demanded are gonna be the same amount that equilibrium quantity and the price is gonna be the same to write the demand and the supply are at the same price at equilibrium. Alright. So that's why we can set them equal to each other and then we're gonna use a little bit of algebra to solve for the remaining variable and then once we get that answer, we'll use it in one of our original equations to get the second variable. So let's see it all in action. So here I have the demand and supply curves that we were using earlier in this segment on the left. I have the price isolated on the left or excuse me on the right, I have the quantity isolated. Um And we're gonna do it both ways. Just so you see we get the same answer and that it doesn't matter which variable is isolated as long as it's the same name. One for both. Okay, so step one is done already in the sense that we have price isolated here and quantity isolated here. So we're gonna do two examples on the left. We'll do the example where prices isolated on the right where quantity is isolated. Let's start with price scroll down a little more. So step two was to set the equations equal to each other. Okay, so how do we do that remember? Price is gonna be the same in both. Okay, so if p is equal to 800 minus two Q. D. And P is also equal to 200 plus Q. S. That means that 800 minus two Q. D. Is equal to 200 plus Qs. Alright. And one more thing is gonna be that we don't need to write Q. D. Or Q. S anymore. We can just use Q. Because the quantity demanded and quantity supplied are the same at equilibrium. 200 plus Q. So you see what I did there? I took this side of the equation and this side of the equation and set them equal to each other. 800 minus two. Q equals 200 plus Q. And again we just use Q. Because quantity supplied and chronic demanded is the same at equilibrium. So let's go ahead to step three and step three. We're gonna take this equation we just made and we're gonna solve for Q. Right? The variable that's in there. So I'm gonna rewrite it here. 800 minus two. Q equals 200 plus Q. So the first thing we wanna do is get all the cues on one side of the equation and I like dealing with positive numbers so I'm gonna move them to the right so I'm gonna take these two cues and I'm gonna add to there and I'm gonna add two here. So this is gonna cancel out. And we're gonna have 800 equals 200 plus one Q. Plus two cues is three cues. Alright so now let's go ahead and move the 200 to the other side. So we're gonna subtract 200 from each side there, we're gonna get 600 equals and this cancels out three Q. And now we want just one queue right? We've got three Q. So we gotta divide by three on both sides. So we're gonna divide by three. I'll do it in blue divide by three divide by three. And what do we got 600 divided by three is 203 divided three is one. So 200 equals Q. We found our equilibrium quantity of 200. All right, so that's the step three And now step four is pretty easy. We're just gonna take our equilibrium quantity that we just solved for and we're gonna plug it into one of our original equations. So I'm gonna go up here and you can pick either one, you can pick the demand equation or the supply equation. I like to look at them and pick the easier one. The one that has less math involved. And in this case it looks like the supply equation is a lot easier. It's just 200 plus que. So I'm gonna pick that p equals 200 plus Q. So we've got p equals 200 plus que. And we know what Q is. Right. We just solved for the equilibrium quantity. So let's plug it in. P equals 200 plus. Our equilibrium quantity of 200 me redo that plus sign got away from me plus 200. So our equilibrium price is gonna be 400. We've got our equilibrium soapy star. Remember P star is our equilibrium price is 400 Q. Star? Our equilibrium quantity is 200. We just solved that Using algebra pretty cool. Now let's go ahead and use the other side of the equations. Just so you see we get the same answers here. Right? Alright. So let's go ahead and set these equal to each other. Right quantity is isolated by itself. We're gonna set this equal to this 400 minus half P equals p minus 200. All right, so now what we wanna do is solve for P. That's gonna be step three. I'm gonna rewrite the equation 400 minus half P equals p minus 200. So I want to get all the peas on one side of the equation. So that's gonna take adding half a P. Here and adding half a pea over here. And let me go back to red. So this is gonna cancel and we're gonna be left with 400 equals P plus half P. So P. Is the same as two P. Over to write to P over two. So two P over two plus one, P over two is gonna give us 3/2 P. Right, 1.5 P. S. We had one P. We added another half P. We've got three over to p minus 200. Right? And now let's go ahead and get the 200 on the other side. So we're gonna add 200 to both sides and we'll have 600 equals 3/2 P. And this will cancel out. So how do we get the P. By itself now? Right. We've got 600 equals 3/2 P. Well if you remember from algebra, the trick here is we're gonna multiply by the reciprocal. So if we multiply three over to p times two thirds this two thirds is gonna cancel. I'm just gonna get out of the way so I'm not dodging the two thirds is gonna cancel with the 3/2 and we need to multiply the other side of the equation also by two thirds. Okay so the three over to actually I'm gonna write all those in blue times two thirds and this side also times two thirds. Okay so let's go ahead and cancel stuff out the twos, cancel the three's cancel and we're left with just pee on that side of the equation and then we'll do two thirds times 600. So two times 600 is 1200 divided by three is 400. So two thirds times 600 is going to be 400. Alright so there we go we've gotten a price of 400 which we can confirm in step four. The other time We got a price of 400. So it looks like we're getting the same answer and let's go ahead and do the last step where we sold for quantity using this price that we have. So again I'm gonna pick the easier formula and to me it looks like the supply formula again is easier in this situation so I'm gonna go ahead and plug. Um Actually I'm gonna use the demand one just to prove that we could use either one. So I'm gonna use quantity demanded equals 400 minus half P. And I'm gonna plug in R. P. There. So Q. Equals 400 minus half P. And P. Was 400. So we're gonna get Q. Equals 400 minus half of 400 is 200. So Q. Equals 200. And that confirms what we just got what we just got on the other side. Right? We got a P. Star here of 400 a Q. Star of 200. So either way either variable was isolated and we got the same answer there. Cool. So let's go ahead and try some practice with this stuff.

