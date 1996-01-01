Exchange Rates: Introduction

So if you've ever traveled to a foreign country you had to exchange your dollars for a foreign currency. Let's learn a little bit more about these exchange rates. So $1 does not equal €1 does not equal one yen does not equal ₹1 does not equal any other currency. Right? We have to exchange our dollars for other currencies based on the exchange rate. So the exchange rate determines how much of a foreign currency you can get for your domestic currency say your U. S. Dollars, right? U. S. Dollars. So exchange rates are basically a ratio. So the ratios between the values of two currencies. Okay. And we're gonna learn a little bit more of how to examine an exchange rate because this can generally be a kind of a confusing topic when it comes to doing some math here. So when we talk about ratios we're always going to divide one number by another number. That's how we do a ratio. We're gonna take a number divided by another number and that's gonna tell us. Okay so it's important to be able to calculate the ratio but also important to be able to analyze the results. What does it mean when we get the answer to the ratio. So first let's start with a generic ratio interpretation and then we'll apply it to currency exchanges here. So ratio like I said we're dividing one number by another. So it's gonna be a divided by B. And this is generally going to be when we talk about it different currencies, the amount of a foreign currency divided by the amount of dollars, something like that. So when we interpret a ratio we're gonna do the division and say that this division gave us 1.54. Right? Like I have in my example let me do it in another color here. 1.54. Right? So how do we interpret this ratio? Where we calculate the ratio by doing the division and then what this tells us this 1.54. It would tell us that for each unit of B. The denominator. So if the denominator was U. S. Dollars for each us dollar we would get 1.54 units of A. Whatever the foreign currency is let's say €1.54 per us dollar, something like that. Okay so that's how we interpret it because anytime you do a division A divided by B. You do that in your calculator you get 1.54. Well that's the same thing as 1.5 4/1. Right? So 1.54 A divided by one. Be right for every one unit of B. You'll have 1.54 units of A. So when we apply this to exchange rates it's just gonna be currency one divided by currency to write. And that's our ratio A over B currency one divided by currency to Now there's two ways to to explain the same exchange rate right? We can say how many euros per us dollar or how many us dollars per euro. Okay, now it gives us the same the same answer in either case. So for example, if $1 is worth €10.93. Well we can do this, we can do €0.93 divided by $1. And that tells us 0.93, right? 0.93 divided by one is €0.93 per dollar. So if you were to give them, you go to the bank and you say, hey, I want to exchange this €2 you give them $1. They'll give you 93 cents, €93 cents back. Okay, so each $1 will get you €93 cents. Now we could say the same thing because what if we had €1 and wanted to exchange it for dollars? How do we know what that calculation is? Well, we can do the opposite, we can do $1 divided by €0.93. And this is the same thing because they are equal to each other, right? So we're able to flip it and it still gives us a ratio. But the interpretation interpretation is a little different. So let's get our calculator out and let's do this one divided by .93 Gives us one point, I'm gonna round it to $1.07 per euro. So that means if you go into the bank and you hand them €1 and say, hey I want you american money, they'll give you a dollar and seven cents. Okay? And that's because of this exchange rate. If we had a different exchange rate, we would get different numbers here. Okay. So notice how we're analyzing this ratio. We did one divided by 0.93 and it told the calculator, said 1.7 when we did that. But we have to know what does that mean? That means 1.7 Of the top per one of the bottom, right? Just like we said in our ratio interpretation, that means for each one unit of b the bottom, there are 1.54 units of a the top. Right? So that's how we, how we interpret ratio. Whenever we put it in the calculator, it's always this amount of the top currency divide for each one of the bottom currency. Okay, so let's pause here and let's try an example and let's try uh some practice related to this as well.

Hide transcripts