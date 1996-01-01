Alright, so now let's see some of the big differences here with the Keynesian model. So the Keynesian model was introduced during the Great Depression. This is where they started to think maybe this classical model isn't working as we thought it would. And this was developed by john Maynard Keynes. And that's what we've been focused on mainly throughout this course when we've been studying um different graphs and different topics here. We've been focused here on Keynesian economics. So this model notes that instead of everything being flexible and adjusting to the market quickly, sometimes prices and wages may be sticky. Okay. And we call them sticky, which means they're not flexible, right? They're not able to change quickly. Okay. So when they're sticky wages uh that's like uh let's say like a labor union where they sign a contract for what their wage is going to be for the next three years. Well, that's sticky. That can't really change because it's based on the contract. So if if a recession happens or an expansion inflation, well that wage is gonna stay the same no matter what's happening in the market. So prices and wages do not always adjust quickly when we have this sticky uh sticky model here. And another key thing is that the economy is not always at full employment. So before the classical model assumed that anyone who wanted work could find work any resources we had were always being implemented. However, in this model, we learned that some people who are looking for work cannot find work, right? Looking for work but cannot find work. And we learned about that when we studied unemployment, right? With uh frictional unemployment, structural unemployment and cyclical unemployment during recessions. Right? So they don't think that the economy is self correcting in this model, the Keynesian model does not believe that the economy will always fix its own problems. Sometimes government intervention will help fight inflation or recession. So that's one of the big differences. The Keynesian model believes that government intervention is necessary to help fight recessions and inflation. So, let's think of that same metaphor here, imagine now the same busy highway, 60 mile per hour speed limit. And during rush hour the freeway is packed and no one can actually go the speed limit. However, the reason it's packed is that a semi truck has tipped over and is blocking all the lanes. Right? So now the highways totally blocked and there's nothing nobody nobody can move. The traffic will not clear up until someone, the government in this case, the government intervening and help remove the obstruction. Right? So once the government intervenes removes this obstruction in the economy, and we get back to normal, the speed limit is attained again. Right? So this is the difference here is that the government intervention is necessary to fight a recession or fight inflation. Okay, so that's the big difference is the flexible versus the sticky wages and prices. And then the government intervention here in the Keynesian model. Cool, let's pause real quick And then we're gonna look at these on the graph and notice what one of the key differences between the two models on the graph.

