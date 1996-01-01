Definition of Economics:Micro vs. Macro

Alright. So let's quickly discuss the difference here between micro economics and what we're studying here, macro economics. So economics in general, the definition is that it's a social science. So economics is science and it's focused on the decisions made by individuals, institutions and society under conditions of scarcity. So the whole idea is this key idea of scarcity, right? Where we have scarce resources that we have and how are we going to use that? The decisions that we make on an individual level and on a bigger levels as well. So in microeconomics, microeconomics course might teach you things like the choice that individuals and businesses make right choices of individuals and businesses. So things about how prices affect a market, right? For a certain product, the supply and demand of of a certain product or profit. How does a business maximize its profit or operations of the business? How many laborers to hire? Right. So these are all kind of micro ideas on a small scale of like what one business might do, what one person might do in one market, things like that. But here, in this course, we're talking about macro economics, which deals with what we're going to call the big picture, right? We're talking about bigger issues here and we're talking about studying the economy as a whole. We're talking about nations right now, national economics or global economics, things like that. So we're gonna deal with bigger ideas like recessions and what causes recessions, right? The causes of economic recessions and booms. We're gonna talk about inflation, right. How inflation affects interest rates and how it reflects affects the supply of money, right, bigger scale issues and unemployment, how unemployment affects and the understanding. And we're gonna understand the reasons why unemployment happens, the types of unemployment that there are and the effects that it has on the economy. All right. So here in this course, we're focusing here on macro economics, but you might always see, you know, a quick multiple choice, like does this specific issue deal with microeconomics and macroeconomics, something like that. So, it's good to know the difference between the two. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the

