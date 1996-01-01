Dynamic AD-AS Model: Inflation

Alright now let's see how inflation and recessions fit into our dynamic aggregate demand aggregate supply model. So let's start here with inflation. This is a situation where prices are rising, right inflation where prices are rising. So in our dynamic A. D. A. S. Model it occurs when our total spending so the spending being aggregate demand is increasing faster than total production are aggregate supply. Okay. So that's the idea here. And specifically short run aggregate supply when we when we do it in this model. So think about it, there's more spending, people are trying to buy more stuff but the production isn't keeping up so the prices are gonna go up because there's more demand than supply in that case. All right. So let's let's go ahead and draw our initial situation. We would have some sort of standard aggregate demand aggregate supply where we have our long run aggregate supply, our short run aggregate supply and our aggregate demand. Okay. And I'm gonna put a one next to all of these because that's our original situation. We've got our price level on the Y axis and Real GDP on the X axis. Okay, let me get out of the way. So you see everything. So this is our initial situation here and we would have this price level stay right here. Okay. And like we said in the A. D. A. S. Model or the dynamic A. D. A. S. Model, everything's gonna shift to the right year over a year. Now when we first saw this graph, everything shifted equally to have a same price level from one year to the next. However, if everything doesn't shift equally, that's when we have a situation like this where we're gonna have inflation um or possibly a recession. So here we're gonna start with the inflation and this is like I said, where total spending increases faster than total production. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna shift our spending our aggregate demand, we're gonna shift it far to the right, we're gonna do a big shift for the aggregate demand. So that's 82. And remember everything is shifting to the right, our long run aggregate supply can shift to the right as well. But what we're gonna do is we're gonna make the short run aggregate supply only shift a little bit. So long run aggregate supply. Uh number two, But short run aggregate supply will only shift it just a little bit so make it a smaller space in between those. Oh well we still wanted to cross, so let's try and make it there we go. Alright, so there's our short run aggregate supply, number two and now I know there's a lot of curves there, what are we looking for? Well, we just drew three new curves in the new color red, right so the three red, where the three red ones meat, that is our new equilibrium because that's our new short run aggregate supply, our new long run aggregate supply and our new aggregate demand. Okay, so this is our new long run equilibrium, but notice that the price level has gone up and that's because just like I said before that the total spending, we shifted the the aggregate demand curve a lot more than we shifted the short run aggregate supply there. Okay, so GDP still increases year over year, like we would expect with the dynamic model because we have that increase in our potential GDP but we also see the increase in the price levels there. Okay, so the main thing here is one shift shift a. D a lot to shift a short run aggregate supply a little. Okay. And then obviously we're shifting long run aggregate supply uh as well. Now it's not like a lot or a little it's just to that new equilibrium, we're just shifting it to the right. Okay, the big thing that that leads to this price inflation is that aggregate demand shifting more than the short run aggregate supply. Cool. So that's what leads to this higher price level. Let's go ahead and pause and let's talk about recessions in the next video

