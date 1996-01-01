so fiscal policy can also be ineffective because of the political environment. Okay, the political environment affects fiscal policy as well. A lot of politicians are focused on re election, right? They want to be re elected, so they're gonna support sometimes inappropriate fiscal policy to get them reelected, they might um, increased spending in their district district just to look good to their, to their constituents and be reelected. And maybe during a strong economy, um or the idea is that they want to be, they want the economy to be strong during the election period to help them get reelected right? If the economy is booming, they can say, hey, look what I've done for you. Look at how great the economy is vote for me again, right? So they want to do things that are increased spending, increase the economy while they're in office, uh to help them get reelected, so they might have tax cuts or increased spending for subsidies, right? Maybe for their constituents, um they might vote for health care reform or education, um which are not necessarily bad things. Um but maybe it's not appropriate when we think about long run growth of the economy from a macroeconomic perspective. Okay, so, on top of re election, there could also be policy reversals, right? Just because there's some sort of change that happens right now, some sort of uh reform that gets put into place, some sort of tax cut. Well, maybe a future Congress with different people in Congress might reverse it completely. Right? So if these changes are viewed as temporary, Well, they're not going to have long term effects, right? If there's some sort of temporary, uh, something viewed as temporary by the public, like, hey, I know they cut the taxes, but it's likely that that's gonna be reversed when, uh, when the democrats get in power or whatever it might be, uh, they might, they might have that mentality and then they're not gonna actually affect their spending. So even though there's a tax cut, it may not increase consumption because the constituents might actually just save the money rather than increase consumption because they know those taxes will increase in the future. Okay, so that's how the political environment can affect fiscal policy. Let's pause here and let's talk about another criticism.

