Aggregate Expenditures

Alright, so let's go through this example. We want to use the following information to solve for macroeconomic equilibrium. And remember the macroeconomic equilibrium is where G D. P Y. Is equal to C plus I plus G plus and X. Okay, Y equals C plus I plus G plus N X. So we want to add all of those together. So let's go ahead and start here. We want Y to equal C plus I plus G plus an X. So let's start with C notice. They gave us C. I. G. And then they didn't give us N. X. They gave us exports and imports. This is the terminology they might use for that. But let's start here with consumption. So let's start with consumption as C. Which is 2000 plus 0.65 Y. So that is our consumption function right there. 2000 plus 0.65. Y. So I'm gonna go like this for C and then we're gonna add to it plus investment of 30 200. And this is i right here We're gonna add to it government purchases of 2800 which is G. And then net exports, they didn't tell us directly they gave us an amount of exports and an amount of imports. So we have to remember is that net exports is equal to exports? So exports would be exports X minus imports. Em right exports minus imports. Is our net exports. Okay, so in this case they tell us that our exports were 500 And our imports were 1500. So that means we were we were importing more than we were exporting right? There were more imports and exports. So we're gonna have a negative number for our net exports. And that's generally the case that that kind of happens a lot in these problems. Especially because currently the US is in a trade deficit where we import more than we export. So we generally are going to see a negative number for exports. So there we go. We've got C. Plus I. Plus G. Plus N. X. Right? So notice they gave us the C. As an equation and net export as an equation. So let's go ahead and simplify this first. Let's add up all of our constants together. So we had 2000 let's circle them all. 2000 plus 3200 plus 2800 plus 500 minus 1500. So let's do that math real quick. 2000 plus 3200 plus 2800 plus 500 minus 1500. That comes out to 7000. So this is generally how you're gonna wanna do these problems, add up all of your constants together and then you're gonna have your 0.65 Y piece right here plus 0.65 Y. Okay so notice we've simplified this quite a bit right now we've got just one constant and our um marginal propensity to consume times Y. So we want to do. Now is we want to solve for y we want to find that equilibrium amount of G. D. P. So what we wanna do is we're gonna subtract 0.65 Y. From both sides To get all the wise on one side and we're gonna be left with Y -0.65. Y. Do you guys remember how to do that? Well this is just like one Y. Right, so one y minus 0.65 Y. Is equal to 0.35. Y. I know a lot of you still struggle with these algebra things but this is about as tough as it's gonna get here. That that that's the toughest thing you're gonna have to do with these algebraic equations. So nothing too crazy. So here we go. 0.35 Y equals 7000. We divide both sides by 0.35 and that will get us to have why by itself. So finally we've got Y equals So our final equation here is 7000 divided by .35. And we get 20,000.20,000 is our equilibrium g. d. p. And that's where aggregate expenditures equals GDP, which is why write a equals G. D. P. When y equals 20,000, simple as that. All right, so that's all you gotta do is you just gotta add up all your consumption, investment, government and net exports together and solve for Y. Cool. Alright, let's pause here. And you guys try the next one in the practice problem. I've thrown some tricks at you, so if you get hung up, go ahead and watch the video and we'll work.

Hide transcripts