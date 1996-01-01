Key Ideas of the Business Cycle

All right. One of the key things to remember about the business cycle about our recessions and expansions is the connection to unemployment and inflation. Alright. What we see is that during a recession, unemployment tends to increase, right, and that's that should come logically right, unemployment increases during the recession, there's no jobs available. So there's a lot of unemployment unemployment increases. So what do you think happens during an expansion? Well now businesses are spending, businesses are hiring, right, they're expanding their businesses. So unemployment decreases during an expansion. And the key thing to remember is that they're opposites, unemployment and inflation are opposites. So they kind of go in opposite directions. So during the recession, while unemployment is increasing, well during a recession inflation is decreasing, right? Because there's no uh nobody spending money, those price levels are dropping, trying to sell inventories, trying to get rid of money. We see that price levels start to drop again during a recession. And guess what, what do you think happens during an expansion? Everyone's making more money, wages are going up, everything's going up. We've got an increase in inflation, right, inflation increases during an expansion. Cool. So that's a key thing to remember is this opposite effect of unemployment and inflation. Now I think the easiest thing to remember is that unemployment during a recession, what do you think unemployment during the recession? I think that's very flows very logically unemployment during a recession is going to increase, there's no jobs available. So if you can remember that unemployment during the recession increases? Well you can remember everything else here because everything happens in opposite. Right? So unemployment increasing during during a recession? Well you'll remember that inflation decreases because it's going to be the opposite. Okay, unemployment and inflation they tend to be opposites there. So one more weird term that they like to bring up and this actually happened during the latest recession um is a jobless recovery. So this is where the what seems to happen where we start to have a recovery and expansion. However, so we're going through a period of growth. So we're going through an expansion and this tends to happen right after a recession where we're going through an expansion. However, the unemployment rate Is still rising and that's called a jobless recovery because we're starting to see growth again where we're starting to see production grow again. However, there's still unemployment. Uh the unemployment problem is not getting fixed and this happened during actually each of the last three recessions since 1990. So when you go back up to the chart, there were jobless recoveries after each of the three last recessions since 1990. Alright so that's about it here. These are some key facts to remember about the business cycle. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

