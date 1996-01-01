Nominal Income and Real Income

Alright, let's see how you guys did with the 2018 real income. So in 2018 his real income, we're gonna take his nominal income in 2018, which was 2018. He was able to earn $25,000 and we'll divide that by the C. P. I. And which C. P. I. Are we gonna use The 2018 c. P. I. Right 2018. And that was 1.20. So 1.20 is our denominator here. Let's go ahead and calculate 25,000 Divided by 1.20. It's gonna give us a nominal or real income. Excuse me, real income of 20,000 8 33 and 33 cents. Okay, so now what we're talking about is if we had in in 2018 he earned $20,833.33 in 2005 money. Right? It has the same purchasing power as in the base year, $20,833 of purchasing power. Cool. Alright. Let's pause here and then let's try question. See in the next video

