Role of the Federal Reserve

Alright. So the Fed has two main roles in our financial system. First is that they're gonna regulate banks and ensure the health of the banking system. They want to make sure everything is running smoothly. And second is controlling the quantity of money, right? The quantity of money available, the money supply in the economy. Okay. And that's gonna be through monetary policy. So let's start here with the first bullet point regulating banks. So this is carried out, excuse me, carried out mainly by the regional Federal Reserve banks where they're gonna be regulating the banks in their region. And the Fed is considered the lender of last resort. Okay. This is a key feature of the Fed is if things are going south, well, the Fed is expected to be able to make loans to these banks to make sure that they don't go under right there. The lender of last resort. And then we've got three different um definitions of loans that we're gonna be dealing with in the upcoming topics. We're gonna be dealing with discount loans. So these are loans made by the Fed to banks. So discount loans are by the Fed to banks. So banks go to the Fed and get a loan from the bank and they're gonna be at the discount rate. So the discount loans are at the discount rate, so it's the interest rate on discount loans, but we also have this other type of loan called the federal funds rate and this is the interest rate banks give to other banks on overnight loans. So sometimes a bank might need some money to meet their reserve requirements or something. Maybe uh you know, their their reserves are a little low. So they might borrow some money from another bank overnight just to fill in the gaps there. Um And that would be done at the federal funds rate. So you can imagine this discount loan is lowest rate and this is just above it, Just above discount. Okay. So these are loans made from the Fed are going to be the lowest possible rate. And then the federal funds rate is gonna be just above the discount rate from one bank to the other bank on a short term basis. Okay. So the second role that we're gonna be focused on a lot in this class is monetary policy. Okay, this is monetary policy and we're gonna go into a lot of details about this in future. Videos. So this is controlling the quantity of money, the money supply in the economy using monetary policy. And this is carried out by the F. O. M. C. That Federal Open Market Committee. And they're gonna use open market operations, which is what we're gonna focus on. Mostly they can uh change the discount policy which is the discount rate and they can adjust reserve requirements. So this is the reserve ratio required reserves, right? The reserve ratio. So they can affect any of these and open market operations. Uh This is the one we're gonna be focusing on the most, is buying and selling, uh, securities. Okay. So they're going to buy and sell securities to to control the amount of money available in the public. All right. So we'll get into that a lot more in future videos. But this is the role why we have the Fed here in the U. S. Cool. Alright, let's go ahead and pause and move on.

