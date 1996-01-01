Skip to main content
Alright, so a new super pizza oven has revolutionized the time it takes to bake a stuffed crust pizza, stuffed crust pizzas can be hot and ready in less than one minute, wow, What happens to the supply of stuffed crust pizzas? So in this question, what we have is an increase in technology, Right? Technology has gotten better in the pizza industry. So I put tech up and when technology gets better, that's a good thing for the industry, right? That makes our supply go up as well. So we are going to shift to the right, We'll have a new curve here. Oops, and that will be our new supply curve shifted to the right. Cool. So technology increased supply increased easy enough. Alright, let's move on to the next one.
