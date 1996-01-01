So we saw how the change in price of related products, like substitutes and complements can affect demand. Now we're gonna see how prices of related products can affect supply as well. So in this case we're gonna be talking about substitutes in production and this is different from substitutes, like we talked about with demand. Um with the man we're talking about substitutes in consumption, right? Where instead of buying butter, we're gonna buy margarine because to us it didn't make a difference. Now, we're talking about substitutes in production, which means our factories are usually set up to make more than one thing. So instead of making this one product, when we hear that another product is more has a price increase, maybe we'll make that other product instead of this product. Right. Does that make sense? We'll do some examples here. So the idea is that when the price of a substitute in production something else that we could be making instead um when that price increases for the substitute and production, the supply of the product will decrease. Let me do this. Right? Alright. So we've got an inversely proportional relationship here. And note again that this is not a change in the price of our product, it's a change in the price of a related product, not a change in price. Right? When we have that change in price, that is when we just move along the supply curve, but in this case it's not a price change of our product. It's a price change of another product. So here's some examples of possible substitutes in production, There's no hard and fast rule. But these are things that could probably be produced in the same factory with minimal changes to the factory. Um, so the first one will be like basketballs and volleyballs. So let's say that the price on the market, right? The price of a basketball goes up. So this is the price that consumers are paying for basketballs goes up. Then the supply of volleyballs is going to go down, right, assuming that they are substitutes in production, which we're gonna assume in these examples. Right? So instead of making bass, excuse me, instead of making volleyballs now, since the price went up for basketball, they're gonna stop making volleyballs and make basketballs instead. Same thing with corn and wheat. Let's do the opposite this time. Let's say that the price of corn went down. What's gonna happen to wheat assuming their substitutes in production, which this probably makes sense, right? Because a farmer could grow corn or wheat on the same land probably, I guess, I don't know too much about farming. It's not my expertise. But let's go ahead and say if the price of corn were to go down there substitutes in production, then we're gonna see the supply of wheat going up, Right. That's because the farmers are gonna say, hey, corn is not as profitable anymore. Let's go ahead and make wheat instead. Cool, I've got one more here behind me, pizzas and calzones, same kind of idea, right? If the price of pizzas were to go up, people would make less calzones and make more pizzas so the supply of calzones is gonna go down. So notice how those price changes are not in the product that we're talking about the supply, it's in the other substitute. Uh the substitute in production. Cool. Let's try an example.

