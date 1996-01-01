Monetary Policy and Aggregate Demand

Alright, now, let's see the relationship of monetary policy with our aggregate demand curve. So we're gonna be analyzing these two graphs together, money market and aggregate demand. Okay, so remember when we discussed aggregate demand, it's basically the total spending in an economy, right? This total spending, which we defined as consumption plus investment spending plus government purchases plus net exports. Okay, so the interest rate is going to affect aggregate demand because it affects consumption, it affects investment and it affects net exports. So a change in the interest rate is going to shift our aggregate demand curve to the left or to the right, Okay, so let's go ahead and think about this in a little detail of how the interest rate affects consumption, investment and net exports were gonna leave government purchases out of this for now that we deal with that more when we talk about fiscal policy and what the government does. So in this case, let's think about how the interest rate affects uh these three components. So first consumption. So let's think about the interest rate, if consumption being the consumer's purchasing things in general. So you and me buying stuff. So are we going to buy more stuff if there's higher interest rates or lower interest rates, we'll buy more stuff at lower interest rates. Right? So if you can get a car loan, that's a very low interest rate on a car or um on any sort of big purchase, you're gonna buy some appliances in your house, whatever it might be, um if you get a really good low rate, you might be willing to spend a little more, right? Because the interest rates are low. Another reason is because of saving not being that enticing, right? So at very low interest rates were not enticed to save because we're not gonna get that much interest. So if we're not saving, we're gonna be consuming generally instead. Okay, so consumption increases. So interest rate is low consumption goes up, right. Lower interest rates lead to higher consumption about investment. Now, think about investment. If if uh companies are going to purchase uh new equipment, purchase buildings, they're gonna need to take out loans, Do you think they're gonna want to take those loans out at a high interest rate or low interest rate? A low interest rate, right? The lower the interest rate, you're gonna pay less interest on the loan, less interest expense. So if the interest rate is low, we see investment go up, right, Investment is going to be higher because the lower interest costs that you have finally net exports. So this one's a little more detailed, but we lead to the same conclusion. So when we think about exports, if the interest rates fall in the US, well then foreigners are gonna demand less dollars, right? The same reason consumers in the U. S. Would demand less dollars. Well. So would um So would foreigners as well, there would just be a lower demand for the U. S. Dollars. And if there's lower demand for the U. S. Dollars, the dollar value is weakened. And how does that affect net exports? Well, if there's a weaker dollar, there's gonna be less imports, right? We have less money to buy foreign goods. The foreign goods are more expensive relative to our domestic goods. Because we have weaker currency. The weaker currency is it's gonna be more expensive to buy imports. So remember that import net exports is equal to exports minus imports. So if there's gonna be less imports, if imports go down, we're subtracting a smaller number leading to higher net exports. Okay. So net exports is tricky because there's this exports minus imports going on inside of it. But you don't have to get too detailed into it. Just knowing that the interest rate going down has that same effect that net exports go up as well. So a lower interest rate is going to affect consumption, uh investment and exports all in the same way they're all gonna increase at lower interest rates. Okay, so exports also let's fill this in increase. So how is this important? Well, once once we start analyzing money market and aggregate demand, we're gonna analyze these two graphs together. One thing we have to note is that the interest rate is the y. Axis on the money market graph. Right? We saw that the cost of money, the price of money is the interest rate, but it's not part of the graph on the aggregate demand curve. It's a factor that shifts the aggregate demand curve left or right, just like we saw here when interest rates go down well, these all three of these go up. So at lower interest rates were shifting to the right. Okay, so let's pause here and let's go through some examples and analyze the graphs of the money market and aggregate demand.

