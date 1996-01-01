Savings Equals Investment in an Open Economy

Alright, so in this introductory class, they don't go into so much detail about this, but it's nice to know at least on a high level how the net exports deals with the savings investment identity that we've we've discussed so far. Okay, so savings equals investment, right? And we saw how that works in a closed economy. Now, let's see how the addition of net exports will affect this. So when we think about exports and imports, if we're importing a lot of stuff and not exporting it, well, we're basically borrowing money, right? Because we're importing things but not covering it with our exports, so that money borrowed has to be repaid with interest, right? And if we're talking about borrowing it from other countries through this deficit relationship where we're running a trade deficit, we're basically importing more than we're exporting what we're basically borrowing from these nations. So we have what's called a net capital inflow because our investment spending is being financed by funds borrowed from foreigners. Okay, Because remember our relationship of why minus C minus G minus net minus net exports in this case is going to equal investment. But let's go ahead and see how this flows. So now what we're gonna have is investment spending being financed by foreign money. However it comes at a national cost, right? Because now our nation as a whole has to pay this interest to a foreigner to finance this extra spending, right? So when we think about that extra variable of net exports, right? We had Y equals C plus I plus G plus N. X. Right? Well, if we solved for i in that case the investment, what we would be left with y minus c minus G minus N X equals I. Right? Because we have this extra variable now of net exports. So how does this work into the equation? Is that now we have what's called this net capital inflow? If we've got um basically imports coming in uh that are greater than our exports. So we've got this inflow of things coming into our country, well, that is going to be increasing our investment in the short term. So what we have is net capital inflow where our imports are greater than our exports, so imports minus exports. So, if we have the situation where we're importing more than we're exporting, well, that's going to finance our investment as well. Right, Because of this net exports term, um basically being the opposite of that being exports minus imports. However, the idea here, without getting into too much detail, all you really need to know is that in an open economy we're gonna have our national savings that we discussed above plus this net capital inflow, that's what's gonna equal our investment in this case. So where we had investment, equal savings in an open economy, well, it's plus the net capital inflow. And that's because if we are importing more than we're exporting, well, that's going to help finance our investment as well? Okay, so that's the whole idea when we open up the economy If uh this idea of imports and exports are going to finance now, what if we were exporting more than we're importing? Well that would decrease our investment, right? Because we're exporting some of our savings to other countries basically. In that case. All right. So in that case the investment would be lower with a negative N. C. I would have a net capital outflow in that case. Alright. So don't worry too much about this. The main stuff that we want to remember from this video is how we had that savings to investment identity and how we calculated our public and private savings. Cool. With that said, let's go ahead and move on to the next video.

