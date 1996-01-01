Alright. So we've got a tongue twister here. The per worker production function. Let's see how it shows us the relationship between the physical capital per worker and the output per worker. So, it's gonna show us the relationship between that physical capital and the output per hour worked, output per hour worked. Okay. So notice what what the graph looks like. It starts rising sharply as we notice we've got capital down here on the X axis and output. So as we add more and more capital, right? The more capital there is, Well, we see increases in output. Right? So that's a conclusion we can make here. Is that the more the more capital leads to more output? Right? And that makes sense, right? If there's more factories, there's more tools available, Well, we're going to be more productive and be able to make more output per worker. Right? So, our pro worker production function is showing us that as we have more capital available, were able to create more output. However, notice how it it starts steeper, but then it kind of gets shallow, right? It's very steep at the beginning, but then it gets quite shallow over here. So, what does that mean? The function notice right below us. This this first bullet point, the function shows us that there's a diminishing there are diminishing returns to capital. So there's diminishing returns to capital. That's one of the big takeaways from this function. So what does that tell us notice if let's say we're right here on this, this is where our level of capital is in our society and we get that much output. Well, let's do two tests here. Let's say we're gonna we're right there and there's another country right here at this blue dot. Let me do it actually. Let me do it in green. And we're each gonna add, let's say one more level of capital, we're gonna add one more unit of capital here. Let's say it's that much. We'll do one square on the graph. So, notice how much more output. Red gets right, red started here. So this was output one and read only gained this much more, right? A very small gain to their output. A very small gain. It did go up right, We added capital. So it goes up. But what happens if we had that much capital to, let's say, a less developed country that has less capital per worker, if we invest in their capital and add to that? Well, look how much more they're going to get. So we'll add the same amount of capital and look how much more the output goes up. Right? And this is the diminishing returns as you already have a bunch of capital available per worker. Well, adding a little more capital isn't going to make them so much more productive, basically, the first bits of capital add a lot more productivity than adding a little bit of capital once you already have a ton of capital makes sense. So you get more out of it when you have less capital And that makes sense, right? Because there's less capital per worker. Maybe each worker only has a hammer. Right? And now you've given them a hammer and a screwdriver. Where in the red economy me, they had a hammer, a screwdriver, a drill. And now you through them, you know, just like a wrench as well. And they already could have done it with without it, but now they just have a little bit extra so they can produce a little bit extra compared to just doubling the amount of tools they have down below. Cool, Alright, So that's one of the big takeaways, is that there's diminishing returns as you already have a bunch of capital, you're gonna get less out of a little more. So how does this uh turn into a macroeconomic concept? Well, when we think about a developing country versus a developed country, well, in developing countries, there's going to be less capital per worker available. Right? In a developing country, they're gonna have less capital per worker available. So there's what we call the catch up effect by investing into these developing countries where there may be sitting, we could say that the green is a developing country where the red say is a developed country, well, there's a catch up effect, right? By adding the same amount of capital to both countries. Well, the developing countries gonna grow a lot more than the developed country, right? So smaller investments, small investments in developing countries can turn into a big effect. And that's called the catch up effect. That poor countries will grow faster than rich countries. Where we say poor, Right, This would be the developing developing countries are gonna be growing faster than developed countries. Okay, So let's take a quick pause here, now that we're familiar with the per worker production function and what it's showing us here with investments in capital and how they relate to output. Let's pause here and let's talk a little bit more about catch up on the next page.

