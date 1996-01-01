Nominal Income and Real Income

Alright now let's calculate the percentage change in D. J. Money faces real income. Now there's two ways we can go about this we can find the percentage change. So if we go above remember the percentage change in real income? Well that's the percentage change in nominal income minus the percentage change in the price level. And that will approximate the percentage change in real income. But we've already calculated the real income. Right? So remember anytime we're doing percentage change it's just new minus old divided by whoops divided by old new minus old divided by old. Right? That's how we do percentage change formulas. So I'll go through both of them just so you see that we get approximately the same answer to to two decimal places here. So let's go ahead and do um let's start by just taking the real income and finding the percentage change between our our real incomes. So percentage change in real income. So we would take the new which was 83 20,003 830.33 minus the old which was 16 949.15 right? The 2018 minus 2017 real income and divided by the old. 9 16,049 90.15. Okay so what's that gonna give us here If we do this math 20008 3 3.33 -16949 .15. And we divide that by 16 949.15. And it gives us approximately 0.230 point 23. And that's as a um As a decimal so that equals 23% when we calculate it that way. Now let's calculate it the other way where we're gonna take the percentage change. So remember in our formula we had the percentage change in real income I'll put our eye for real income is equal to the percentage change in nominal income minus the percentage change in CPI I write the price level. Okay so Instead of if we hadn't calculated the real income already we could have just taken the nominal income and the price level and found the percentage change in each of those. So let's go ahead and do that. Let's start with the nominal income. And the nominal income was 25,000 In 2018. 20,000 in 2017. And we'll put 20,000 in the denominator right? New minus old, divided by old and we'll subtract from that. This percentage change in CPI I so C p I was 1 2020 18 1 18 in 2017 and divided by 1 18. Right New minus old divided by old. So let's get each of these numbers. So let's do 25,000 minus 20,000 divided by 20,000. That gives us 0.25. And what about the other one? 1 20 minus 1 18 divided by 1 18. Whoops. Let me try that again. 1 20 minus 1 18, divided by 1 18. It gives us zero point 017 will round it to their. And what does that give us? So the percentage change in real income would be the difference of these two which is equal to 20.25 minus point oh 17. It comes out 2.233. So again this is an approximation this is like when we had our fishery equation and we got an approximation here. Same thing going on here. But it to a certain extent gets us approximately to the correct answer right? 23% as well. So that's uh the easy way to do it. Let me get out of the way when we have just the nominal and the C. P. I. So if they had given you the percentage change in the nominal income and the percentage change in CPI I well you would know just to subtract the two just like in our equation if they had just given you those percentage changes in a multiple choice for example. Well you would just subtract them to get an approximate for the percentage change in real income. Cool. Alright. So a bit of math there but nothing too crazy. Just a percentage change formula. And putting it to work. All right. So that's how we calculate real income. Let's go ahead and move on to the next video

