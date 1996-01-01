Alright, let's discuss on a high level, one of the more important calculations you're gonna make in this class, it's about gross domestic product. Let's check it out. So gross domestic product, it measures this is the definition, the value of goods and services produced by a country in a specific year. So gross domestic product, it's the level of production in an economy, right? And we generally measure it year by year. So gross domestic product, you're gonna see it all the time. Uh the acronym G. D. P. Okay, and you're gonna get really familiar with it throughout this class and we're gonna go into a lot more detail and other videos about GDP. Okay, so GDP is our gross domestic product. And when we talk about it in this class, we usually talk about 22 measures of GDP, the nominal GDP and Real GDP, that's what we're going to discuss in this video. So um what we can say is that if G. D. P. In the economy is greater in one year than the other, then we could say that the economy is expanding. Okay, so that's a good thing for the economy, right? If the G. D. P. Is greater in year two than in year one, what we're expanding the other way around? If GDP is decreasing, this is a signal that we're possibly in a recession right? As we see production start to decrease in an economy. Cool. So let's start here with nominal GDP and then we'll talk about real GDP in the next video. So nominal GDP, it's a measure of GDP using current year prices. So we are using the current year prices when we calculate nominal GDP and we'll see why this is important when we compare it to real GDP. So let's do this example here. A carpenter builds 100 cabinets. The prices in 2017 are $1000 per cabinet In 2018. The price rises to $2,000 per cabinet. Okay so let's imagine that this is the only thing in the economy. This is the only production that there is in the whole economy. It's a very simple carpenter town where this is all that happens. Right? So if this is all of the production while GDP would be the production in this economy would be the 100 cabinets. So in 2017 we could calculate GDP as the 100 cabinets that got produced times the price of those cabinets. $1,000. And that would tell us that these cabinets are worth 100,000 dollars and that is the production in that economy in 2017. Right? So in 2017 G. D. P. Would be $100,000 because that is what that economy produced. So you can imagine in a more complicated situation like an actual economy like the United States. This is quite a hefty calculation, everything that gets produced in the economy how do we even get that kind of detail? Well we'll get into that in another lesson. But for now let's keep it pretty simple. Okay so this is how we would calculate the G. D. P. We would find everything that was produced the 100 cabinets and what were they worth? $1000? So check it out in 2018. How is this calculation any different? Well they still produced 100 cabinets let's say. Right in 2018 there's still 100 cabinets that get produced. So they produced 100 cabinets in 2017. 100 cabinets in 2018. Right? But now in 2018 the price is $2000 per cabinet. So this leads GDP nominal GDP to be $200,000. Now did the economy really produce more? This is kind of a trick with nominal GDP since we're using the current year prices it might seem like hey in 2018 There was so much more production GDP doubled in 2018. The economy must be doing great. Right but is that really the true picture here in 2017 they built 100 cabinets in 2018. They built 100 cabinets. So really did production really increase maybe just the dollar value of that production increase. So what we do is we use a measure called real GDP. Let's pause real quick and let's talk about real GDP in the next video

