Market Risk and Firm-specific Risk

So let's go into a little more detail about diversification and the types of risk that we see in the market. So we've talked about risk a little bit, right. And that all has to do with uncertainty, uncertainty in the market And that's uncertainty regarding the future. Right? We don't know whether we're gonna make or lose money. So we're taking on risk when we buy an investment. So we talk about diversification as well, right? How do we get rid of risk is through diversification. So we're reducing risk, we don't get rid of it entirely. We reduce risk by replacing a single large risk, let's say buying a whole bunch of money in one company. You know, you buy like 10,000 stock in one company. Well, what if you bought 10 pieces of stock in 1000 different companies instead? Right. You're gonna take smaller, unrelated risks. That is diversification. So that's the idea. How do we diversify is to hold a large number of different investments rather than just one investment? Because if that one investment tanks you're screwed. Right? But if you hold a bunch of different investments, if one of them tanks, well that wasn't all your money. Right. Other ones will go up. Things like that. So when we talk about risk and diversifying risk, there's two types of risk, we think about, we think about firm specific risk and market risk, firm specific risk is risk that only affects guess what one firm? It's specific to that firm. So what would be an example of a firm specific risk? Who it might be things with their customer base, their competitors, right. Things that affect that firm specifically. So those would be firm specific risks and those types of risks. Well, they can be diversified. They can be diversified. You can diversify away firm specific risk by buying a bunch of different firms that have different firm specific risks and sometimes even opposite firm specific risks that offset each other. Okay, so those risks that affect only one firm, you can diversify them, compare that to a market risk. And this is a risk that affects the whole market. So a very simple example would be something like a recession. So if there's a recession or maybe let's add like a war, you know, war, the country goes to war some act of terrorism, something that affects the entire market. Well, you can't really diversify that away because everything is gonna drop in that situation, right? During a recession we kind of see everything starts to fall. So you cannot diversify market risk. So that's the risk. That's less left over. Right. You can't diversify the market risk, but you can get rid of that firm specific risk. So overall you have less risk, right? Think about someone that just owns one company, right? They just have all of their eggs in one basket. They have firm specific risk and market the market crashes and the the customers leave that market for another company. Well that company's screwed and it's double screwed because of the market risk as well. But if you own a bunch of little things in different companies, well, the firm specific risk can be diversified away. Alright. So why do we take these riskier investments? So why would you ever buy a piece of stock rather than just putting money in the bank or something? Well, it's because you're expecting a higher rate of return. Right? Let's say you go to the bank and you're offered 1% interest if you're lucky these days, right? You're offered 1% interest. Well, you might buy a stock because you can think you can make 5% 10% on your money. Right? That would be the risk you're taking to earn a higher return. So when we talk about the risk of an investment, we have to compare it to a risk free investment, right? Because if we're going to take on some risk, well, it's gotta pay higher than a risk free investment, Right? So risk free investment is the return on an investment that has no risk. Okay, so a simple idea would be just putting money in a bank account. But generally when we talk about a risk free investment, the common thing that we think about is us Treasury Bills, Okay, Bills or notes. Anything that the Treasury sells is generally considered to be very low risk or risk free. Okay, Because that would be the idea of the U. S. Government collapsing and then those bonds would fail, right? Those those investments would fail. But other than that you're safely expecting to get that money back. So whatever those those investments are paying well, you better make more than that if you're gonna take on risk, right? Because why take on any risk? If you could just buy the risk free investment to make the same amount of money, you might as well take the risk free investment. So in the case that you're going to the stock market to buy stock, you should expect to make more money than the risk free investment. So we calculate the rate of return. Very simple. A rate of return is just the income, the money that you make divided by the price. And generally when we think about income, it's either gonna be dividends. Capital gains. In the case of stock, we would have dividends and capital gains. That would be in the case of stock or in the case of like a bond we would have interest, you would earn interest, that would be in the case of bonds. Okay, so that's the income that you make. Um Let me get out of the way. Just so you see that over the price, the price you paid what you paid for the investment. So what you made divided by the price that is the rate of return of that investment. Cool. Alright. So nothing too crazy here, let's take a pause and we'll talk about one more thing related to risk and diversification.

