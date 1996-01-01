Determining Productivity

All right now, let's move our discussion over to productivity and the per worker production function, That's a tongue twister, if I've heard one per worker production function. Alright, so let's start here with productivity. Let's go ahead and define it. So, productivity, I'm sure you've heard this word before, you're trying to be really productive studying here for class. Well, it's the goods and services produced from each unit of labor. Okay, So we're thinking about how productive an economy can be. Well, there's a few things that can determine productivity, how productive labor can be. Alright, so there's a few things backing up the labor, so to say that makes it more productive. Let's go ahead and check out a few of these. So the first one is physical capital per worker. So the amount of physical capital, Remember when we define physical capital, this is things like tools, machinery structures, right? So that's the things that help us work. So, if you imagine a factory where people are sewing t shirts by hand, or a factory with a machine where someone just has to press a button and the machine makes a thous t shirts right there going to be more productive when they have more physical capital. Right? So when there's more capital per worker, remember we're thinking this on a per worker basis. So, for each person we have working in the factory, Well, if there's enough, if there's a machine that they press each person presses the button and watches the machine produce 1000 t shirts. Well, that's going to be a lot more productive than just each person sewing one t shirt at a time. Right? So it's physical capital per worker. Now, one thing about physical capital that is unique is that physical capital can be used to create more physical capital. So you can take physical capital to make other physical capital. So, here's an example. A pizza shop uses an oven to create pizzas. Right? So the oven would be the physical capital here. Right? This is physical capital. I'm sure that the workers would have a lot harder time making a pizza if they had to, I don't know, rub two sticks together to make a fire and hold the pizza over. So, if they've got the oven, well, it's gonna make them more productive. However, the oven was produced by another company that creates ovens. Right? There was an oven manufacturing oven manufacturer that used other machinery to create the oven. Right? So they had some sort of big factory where they're creating ovens, Right? So they used other physical capital to create the oven, which is also physical capital. And you can imagine that the tool manufacturer that the tools that were used in the oven factory were made from other capital and so on. Right? So all of these are physical capital. That is making more physical capital, that's increasing productivity. Right? So that's a unique thing about physical capital, is that it can be used to create more physical capital, which in turn increases productivity more and more. Right? So by investing some of our resources into creating more physical capital, it makes other things more productive, right? So it can increase productivity to fold there. So the next one physical capital that can make things more productive. How about human capital? Do you guys remember what human capital means? Well, human capital is just knowledge and skills, right. It's how smart the labor force is. Like how well educated, how technically savvy they are at doing their job. So you can imagine the more education and training that the workforce has, well, they're going to be more productive, right? If you have uh someone in a factory who's, you know, has their master's degree in, say, oven manufacturing or whatever, compared to someone who's just they threw in there to start building ovens while they're not gonna be as productive. Right? So, human capital, although it's not the same as physical capital, you can think of this also being able to um it takes human capital to create more human capital, right? By you need teachers to educate new students to be smart at it. Right? So the teachers have to be smart to educate the students who will then educate the next class. Right? So teachers, libraries, it takes resources to to grow our human capital. Right? So to increase our productivity by increasing human capital, we must first devote resources to human capital. So increasing human capital is an investment in future productivity, right? By putting some of our resources today, into growing our human capital, into making people smarter Well, they're not gonna immediately grow productivity, right? Those smarter people need to get educated and in the future the productivity will grow, right? So there we go. Physical capital and human capital, the more we have per worker, well the more productive they're gonna be the last one here is levels of technology, so levels of technology, what we're going to see is this is, well, technology, right? This is the processes that we use uh to turn the inputs into the output. So, you know, maybe we have some machine that was making t shirts 100 years ago compared to a machine that's making t shirts Now, we would have seen assume that technology has grown and the t shirts can be made quicker than they were able to be made 100 years ago. So, one thing about technology is that it generally only increases, right? We don't kind of see us, you know, going backwards in technology, we only grow from where we have, where we've been, we create new technologies, we innovate and we have more productivity from that. So it leads to increased productivity over time, leading to increased productivity over time. Right? So we never see like a decrease in technology is generally only gonna be an increase, there would have to be some sort of, I don't know, catastrophic event where all the computers lose all the information and we got to start from scratch or something. The burning of the library of alexandria, something like that. Uh To have a decrease in technology. Right? So we're generally only gonna see increases there. So those are the three main things that determine our productivity. We're gonna see that the amount of physical capital available, the amount of human capital available and the level of technology, how much technology is available for the workers. Uh That's what's going to determine how productive workers are going to be in one economy. So you can imagine there's going to be, let's say in the U. S. They might have a lot more physical capital avail because we're a developed country then, you know, maybe the congo or something where they don't have as developed of structures to be as productive. Right? So physical capital, human capital levels of technology. Let's pause here and let's see how productivity and specifically how physical capital has has its play on on productivity in the per worker production function. Let's check that out in the next video

Hide transcripts