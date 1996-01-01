Equilibrium in the Short Run

well in the short run, it's possible that we're not in long run equilibrium, we might be in the long run equilibrium, but we might not. So what we might see is we might have had some sort of situation like this where we had our aggregate demand and I'm gonna say aggregate demand one, we're gonna have our aggregate supply, short run aggregate supply and then we'll have our long run aggregate supply going straight up. And let's say in the short run, something has caused aggregate demand to shift. Right, So aggregate demand may have shifted to the left, let's say aggregate demand shifted to the left. In the short run, we might not be in the long run equilibrium. Well, our short run equilibrium is where our aggregate demand meets with our short run aggregate supply. Right? When we're thinking about the short run, we gotta think about the short run equilibrium with aggregate demand. Remember there's no short run and long run aggregate demand, there's just one aggregate demand and our short run aggregate supply. So that would be this point right here, would be our short run equilibrium right here, I'm gonna write it in short run equilibrium. Okay, right. At that point where the short run aggregate supply is touching the shifted aggregate demand curve. Right? So that could have been any of those curves could have shifted our short run aggregate supply, our aggregate demand, anything could have shifted leading to some other short run equilibrium. Other than our long run equilibrium. Right? So this would be our short run equilibrium right here, as far as the price level goes, would be right here price level. And I'll say in the short run and GDP in the short run, right, so it would have shifted and we would have had this different short run equilibrium. Alright, so there's a lot of, a lot of different lines going on there. So what I like to do is I like to keep our original situation in all one color just like this and draw our new curves in a different color, like I did with the red aggregate demand curve, it makes it a lot easier to see where our which curve was there originally and which is the new curve. Cool. So our short run equilibrium, the main takeaway here is that it's not necessarily at the long run equilibrium where the three curves touched their. Cool. Alright, let's go ahead and pause and let's talk a little bit more about these shifts. And what happens in short run equal

