Definition of Full Employment

Alright. So what we're going to say is that it's unavoidable to have at least some frictional and structural unemployment in any economy, there's going to be frictional unemployment because there's gonna be workers in between jobs doing a job search, looking for new jobs and some structural unemployment as the economy changes as the technologies improve, we're going to see that there is going to be inevitably some structural unemployment. So when we say our economy is at full employment, that doesn't mean everybody has a job. It's an economy where cyclical unemployment is zero, okay, cyclical is zero. When when we're at full employment, that means we're not in any sort of recession. Our economy is on the upturn and there's no cyclical unemployment due to the business cycle due to being in a recession. So, although its term full employment, that doesn't mean everyone has a job. That's basically that the only unemployment we're seeing is this natural unemployment. We're only experiencing the frictional and structural unemployment, No cyclical unemployment when we're at full employment. Okay. However, when we want to calculate what is the actual amount of unemployment, Well, that's gonna take into all three. We're gonna have the frictional, structural and cyclical, which is just as we have here, it's equal to natural plus cyclical, right? Because natural these two right here, these two, right here, our natural those are the natural unemployment. So naturally that plus the cyclical is going to be actual unemployment. So when we're at full employment, we are reaching what's called our potential GDP, if everyone who basically should have a job right now, if we're at that full employment, what we're gonna be producing as much as we really can, the potential of our economy, we're reaching our GDP potential. Now the difference between the actual GDP, what's actually being produced and the potential if we were at full employment, well that's called the G. D. P. Gap. So when we take the difference between actual GDP and what we would be producing at full GDP or at full employment, that is the GDP gap. Now, these these equations here aren't as important as the rest of this page, knowing about the frictional, structural and um cyclical unemployment and how that how we calculate full employment here. Alright, so generally when it comes to this topic which you're gonna want to do is be able to have some sort of example where they say this guy doesn't have a job and he's looking for a job. What kind of unemployment is he experiencing? Well that's generally how we're gonna be dealing with these types of problems. So I have some practice problems set up for you on the next page. Let's go ahead and try those. Now

