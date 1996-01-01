Taxes and Subsidies

Skip to main content
All right. The new president of a well known country has decided to slash funding for the arts. What will happen to the supply of arts education? So, let's see what happens here. So, we're this funding for the arts. It's like a subsidy that arts education was receiving, right? So you can imagine that the um subsidy here being the funding from the government is decreasing. So since the subsidy is decreasing, we are going to see supply decrease as well. So if this was our original supply curve for the supply of arts education, this could be our new supply curve here to the left. Let me draw a little more parallel. Cool. So what has happened is we've moved to the left. It was a bad thing for arts education for this new president to come into office. Alright, so pretty easy. You saw the subsidy decrease, so the supply decreased as well. Alright, let's move on.
