All right now, let's go into a little more detail for each of the four components of GDP consumption. Investment, government purchases and net exports. So let's start here with consumption. Remember that consumption? This is spending by households on goods and services. Right. Goods and services. So, we're gonna break out what this consumption is into these three categories. First, there's the services that get purchased and then we break up goods into non durable and durable goods. So services are basically intangible acts that are being um, used up by the consumer. Right? So you're gonna buy something that's not tangible, You can't hold it in your hand, like this pen or a computer, right? These aren't goods, their services, that someone's doing something for, you, compare that with goods. So we break goods up into two categories where there is something tangible, where nondurable goods? Well, these are products where we say they have less than three years of expected life and durable goods are products with more than three years of expected life. Okay, so let's go through some simple examples here of a service. What would be a service? A service would be maybe getting a haircut? Right, There's nothing tangible. You can hold about a haircut, but it's a service that's being provided to you. How about hiring a lawyer or an accountant? Right, They're providing a service for you, uh, by helping you in this law case or something or what about a tutor? A tutoring service is also considered a to a service here because there's no tangible good. You're just getting smarter up here. Cool, how about some non durable goods? So what are some things that don't last a long time? Well, a very good example here would be food. Maybe shoes. I know I can wear my shoes for more than three years, but sometimes my big toe starts to come out the front. But for the most part, shoes are going to be called a nondurable good here. Food shoes and a very good example of a durable good that gets purchased by household, maybe a car, a washing machine, things like that. Things that are gonna last for quite a long time. Right, A computer, maybe, um, things like that. Okay, so nondurable goods, durable goods and services. So, the big thing to remember there is that three year threshold for non durable and durable. But for the most part, you can probably make a logical guess as to what's gonna be nondurable compared to a durable good. Okay, let's go ahead and pause here and then we'll move on to investment in the next

