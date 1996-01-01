Shifting LRAS

So let's talk about these different factors of production and how they can affect our long run aggregate supply. So we're gonna talk about good shifts right? Things that can can shift it to the right meaning we'll have more more long run aggregate supply or bad things that can shift it to the left right things that will make it so our economy can't produce as much in the long run. That's a little hard to see. Let me do it in black shift right? And shift left. Okay so labor, the amount of labor that we have in our society, what it comes down to with all of these is if there's more of these factors of production, well then we're gonna be able to shift to the right, if there's less of them we're gonna have to shift to the left. So immigration, right? If there's immigration to us to us a well we would shift to the right, right, there's more people more people available to work. It's gonna shift us to the right and the opposite if people are leaving the U. S. A. And I'm just using us a as an example, it can be any any country, right? There's going to be less less available labor and less long run aggregate supply less we can possibly produce in our economy. Okay so the more people there are simple enough more people, there's more people available to work. How about physical capital? Physical capital? Remember this is the amount of factories, the amount of equipment. So you can imagine if there's more factories that would be a good thing that would shift us to the right? Because there's more factories more productive, more productivity that we can get from all of our labor and less factories, less less available. Um Physical capital would lead to lower aggregate supply. So when I say we're shifting left or right, let me just go to the graph real quick. Just to reiterate, let's say there was immigration to the U. S. They say there's there's a big influx of immigration to the U. S. We would shift this curve to the right to a new long run aggregate supply out here. This would be long run aggregate supply to write this would be one and we would shift it to the right because of one of these underlying factors, right? So that's what would happen. We would shift it to the right or to the left, but it would still be vertical just like that. So, let's go on to the next one here. Human capital. So let's say there's free college, right? Free college education. Well, that makes all of our workers are more technically savvy. They're they're smarter. They're able to be more productive when they're working, right? So the more human capital they have, the more productive they're gonna be, and it's going to shift us to the right and no education, right? If there's no public education or no education available. Well, that's bad. There's they're not gonna be as productive. They're not smart, They're all uneducated people and they're not gonna be able to produce as much. Okay, how about natural resources? So natural resources? What if we uh you know, find an oil deposit right there, find a huge oil deposit and this brings down the price of oil and there's more natural resources available in the in the economy to be used. Well, then we would shift to the right, what if there's a war and we lose key resources, right? We lose maybe, you know, some Russia invades Alaska and takes away Alaska where we have huge oil deposits and we no longer have it anymore. Right? Whatever it might be. Well, if we don't have those, it's gonna shift to the left there. Um last we have technology here. And you can imagine technology generally only moves one way. So more technology, right? If there's some new sort of technological improvement, well, it's gonna shift us to the right, And I don't know, some sort of like catastrophic event that like destroys the internet or something. I don't know what could really lower our technology. That's probably not gonna come come up at all. That be. It's kind of tough to use uh an example for that. But in general technology, if there's new technology more available technology, it's gonna make people more productive, Make things happen quicker and more efficiently and we would shift our long run aggregate supply to the right, okay. So that's how we're gonna deal with long run aggregate supply. Now let's deal with the short run.

