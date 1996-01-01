Supply Shifts in the Market for Loanable Funds

So now let's see what things will shift the supply in the market for low noble funds. Okay, so remember the supply, it comes from savings, specifically the savings of the households and the savings of government and remember we called these private savings and public savings, the savings of the government. So guess what? It's gonna shift either from the household savings or the government savings. So let's start with the households, there could be a change in the incentives for households to save. So an example would be tax benefits from a four oh one K. Right? So if those incentives increase, if there's some reason that the government might give them more reason to save, such as oh you can get tax breaks for saving, Well that is going to increase the supply of low noble funds. So I'll say increased incentives and that would generally come in the form of tax breaks, incentives and decreased incentives. Over here. Now remember just like when we studied supply and demand, a change in the interest rate alone would only move us along the curve, right? It would only move us along the curve because interest is the price in this market. So if you remember when we discuss supply and demand, you might even want to go back. Just a change in the price itself is not going to shift the curves, it, whoa, shift the supply or demand. It just moves us along the curves. So the interest rate itself being the price in this market would only move us along the curve. There has to be some outside factor such as an increased incentive to save. That would lead us to have a greater supply. Cool. So that's exactly what's going on here. So if there's increased incentives, there's going to be increased supply. So there would be a supply out here Leading us to S. two. And what would happen in this market? Well, if we increase the supply, our equilibrium rate was originally here, our equilibrium quantity here, and now we're out here, right, We have this new equilibrium at this lower rate R. Two, and we'll have a greater quantity available, right? Because there's more savings happening, there's increased incentive to save. So there's more savings happening, lowering the interest rate and increasing the quantity available. Now, what about if we decrease the incentives, the opposite would happen. Right? So now there's less tax breaks that you get for saving. Well, people might save less, leading us to have a decrease in supply. And what's gonna happen in this case? So a decreased supply. Well, our new equilibrium is here. So, since there's a decreased supply, well, that's going to increase the price of what is available, right? And we will have a lower quantity available because of the supply decrease. So we see this increase. Let me do that in a different color, just like before we've got this increased rate and we've got this decreased quantity, right, equilibrium quantity there. Cool. So that's the household's incentives it comes from the incentive to save. How about the government? Well, it goes back to that idea of the government trade, excuse me, budget surplus or budget deficit. So remember that the government's gonna have a surplus when they bring in tax revenue and they don't spend all of it. So the tax revenue is greater, then it's spending, right? Compared to the deficit, which is the opposite is where they don't have enough tax revenue to cover the spending is less than spending, right? Tax revenue is less than spending. So what is that? Public savings recall that that's the amount of tax revenue left after the government has paid for its spending. So only in the case of a surplus, would we have a situation where we actually have public savings, Right? Because in a deficit while the tax revenue didn't cover the government purchases? So if the government is running a budget deficit, it is not contributing to national savings, right? Because they are essentially borrowing money. So, if those savings are not in the supply, right, Savings, remember that's the supply of vulnerable funds comes from savings, be it private or public. So, in the case of, uh we'll say no public savings because they're in a deficit, or yes, public savings because they're in a surplus situation. Right? So, we'll say that here to deficit surplus. Right? So what happens if there's no public savings? Well, that's going to lower our supply, right? Just like before we're gonna have a lower supply here, because there's not as much available. Our original equilibrium here, our new equilibrium here, and that's going to affect our rate and quantity. So rate one, quantity 1. And we would have this higher interest rate because there's a lower supply and less quantity available. Right? The quantity exchange would be less at this higher interest rate. So in the case of a surplus, well, that would increase our savings, right? That would increase the available savings and increase the supply in this case. So just like we're used to, we find our equilibrium rate, our equilibrium quantity and then how it changed. So notice when there's more savings available, The supply went up, the rate went down and the quantity went up there. Let me get out of the way. So, you see the whole graph. Cool. So that's exactly what happens in, in the other sense. So basically in the first graph, we're talking about the private savings of the households and these graphs, we're talking about the public savings of the government. Cool. So that's about it. Those are all the things that will shift the supply curve is things that will shift our supply, our our private savings and our public savings. Alright, that's about it here, let's go ahead and move on to the next video

Hide transcripts