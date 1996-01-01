So just like we saw the number of consumers in the market can shift demand, the number of suppliers in the market can shift supply. So pretty straightforward if the amount of suppliers in the market increases the supply for that good will also increase, right? And that makes sense, right? There's more people making the product, so there's just gonna be more supply of the product. They're directly proportional the suppliers, the amount of suppliers going up and our supply is going up. Cool. So here's some examples of some changes in the number of suppliers. A really good one was the W. M. B. A. When the W. N. B. A. Was created, the supply of of women's basketball games went up right, There was an increase in the number of suppliers of women's basketball games and now the supply of women's basketball games went up. So what if like this other example, let's say tattoo parlors opened up in every corner of your town right now there's a lot of tattoo parlors, so you imagine the supply of tattoos has also gone up just a random example there. Cool. So this one's pretty straightforward. Let's go ahead and try this on the graph.

