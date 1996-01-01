Unemployment Trends:Business Cycle

So we've discussed this before, but it's nice to see it on a graph. What we have here is the unemployment rate over time. And what's marked in purple. These purple sections, just like we've seen on other graphs are recessions. So what do we have? What are we noticing happening during all of those purple sections on the graph, those recessions, we see unemployment rate increasing significantly, right? We see it going up during this, all of the recessions, we see unemployment rate going up, unemployment rate up up, right. All of them show this increase in unemployment. And why is that? Remember when we studied the three types of unemployment, cyclical, structural and frictional unemployment? Which one is this related to? Well, this is the business cycle, right. The recessions are part of the business cycle and this is due to cyclical unemployment. So what happens during a recession? We're gonna go over the business cycle and a lot of details. But just logically when you think about a recession, what's happening, we're having lower demand for goods and services, people aren't spending money as much anymore. There's a lack of demand, a lack of production and it leads to increased unemployment. Uh Companies don't need to be producing their products as much because nobody's buying them. So it leads to layoffs and this cyclical unemployment. So a big takeaway from this class, one of the big takeaways is always gonna be that during recessions unemployment increases, that's always gonna be true here, and that's exactly what we see going on in all of these situations. Okay cyclical unemployment uh increases during these recessions. Let's go ahead and take a pause and move on to the next video.

Hide transcripts