Consumer Expectations

All right so let's try this example here as a hurricane approaches, brazil, Fear of a shortage of coffee spreads. What happens to the demand for coffee beans? So hurricane I don't even know if brazil gets hurricanes but you know whatever the idea here is that consumers are going to be expecting the price to increase right there. Fear of a shortage of coffee. They're expecting price the future price of coffee to be higher. Right? So so we're gonna say um expected put E. X. Price up. That means the demand now is gonna go up right? People are gonna want to buy it now because they're expecting it to be more expensive in the future. So this is a good thing for our demand right? Because they want to buy more of it now. So we are going to shift it to the right. Cool. So our demand curve moved from D. One here to D. Two. Price access quantity axis. Cool. So that's pretty simple. It's pretty straightforward one. Um Just their expected future price increase so they're gonna want to buy more of it now. Alright great. Let's move on.

