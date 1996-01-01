High World Price:Export

Alright, let's try the first situation here, we're gonna see where the world prices higher than the domestic price. Okay, So let's see what happens when we have a high world price here, we've got the same kind of graph we had above, except now this red line is going to indicate the world price, right? So if we look here, this was our original quantity, right? And our original price when we were in awe Turkey, right? When there was no trade allowed internationally. So here we still have our domestic supply and our domestic demand. Right? So we're gonna be focusing on this domestic market um in the situation where they're trading internationally. Right? So if we had this price and quantity, and now we opened up to international trade and we found out that in this market, the world price was something higher than our equilibrium price in the country. Right? So remember now that we have this high world price and we are trading internationally, this world price is the price that's going to prevail on the market. Okay, So let's go ahead and see what happens at this price. Right? We've seen what happens with high prices before. Right? So it's kind of gonna follow in that in that same suit here. So let's see what happens this first spot right here where the world price touches the demand curve, right? That's gonna be the quantity demanded um Once we open up to international trade and remember that's the domestic quantity demanded. So the people, the consumers in our country demand this much quantity at the higher price. Right? And we would expect that we would expect the quantity demanded to go down because the price went up. Right? So what do you think happened to quantity supplied If the price goes up, we would expect quality supply to increase to right? Because supply increases with price. So let's go ahead and see that. And that's gonna be this dot right here, right? Where the world price touches the supply curve, we're gonna get the quantity supplied um in this example. So we've seen this before, right? Where the price was higher than equilibrium, and in this case, just like we see here, the quantity supplied is greater than the quantity demanded. Right? So before we would see this, and we would think that it was a surplus, right? We would see this surplus, and we would we talked about it being all these inefficiencies, right? We were putting too many resources into this market. We needed to be at equilibrium. But now, let's see what happens when we can when we have international trade, this surplus can be sold in other countries, right? We have these extra units. Now, the people in our country don't want to buy them. But there are people in other countries that are willing to pay this world price for this surplus, right? For these extra units that we're not going to be able to sell here. So what ends up happening is that that same surplus, that distance between here and here, that ends up being exported? These become exports, right? So exports, we've got our definition here on the right, Well, first here, domestic quantity surplus. So whenever we have this surplus right in the domestic market, we can turn those into exports if we're trading internationally. Right? So these exports, their goods that are produced domestically here at home, but sold overseas, right? Sold in another market in some other market. Cool. So that's kind of what we're gonna be dealing with here and now, what we wanna do is be able to analyze what's happened to our surplus, our consumer surplus and our producer surplus in this situation, Right? What has this done to our surpluses? So I'm gonna label the graph in all these different little sections. So I'll call this section up here, eh this section right here, B. C. And then we'll have um d right here, E and F. Cool. Alright. So let's go ahead and say which section goes where? So before we started trading internationally, um we were in that situation of all Turkey. Right? And we could see that our consumer surplus before, right? It was at equilibrium price. So our original surplus was this triangle, right? And I'm gonna ask you not to shade stuff in yet, because I'd rather you shade it in once we get to the once we do start trading, right? I'm just showing you the before situation and then I'm gonna erase this. So that was the consumer surplus, that we were used to write everything above the equilibrium price and other under the demand curve. Right? So that was just section A plus B plus C. That was our consumer surplus. And we saw that our producer surplus was everything below the price, but above the supply curve. Right? So was that triangle kind of like we're used to that standard case here, and that's just E plus F. All right, So in this situation our total surplus, was that A plus B plus C plus E plus F. Right. So all those sections are part of our surplus. I'm gonna go ahead and erase this now and then we're gonna re shade uh for our after trading, right? So now we've opened up trade the world prices higher. Right? So we've got this situation where we're gonna be exporting goods, so what's gonna happen here to our consumer surplus? So, remember consumer surplus is everything above price and below the demand curve. In this case the price is the world price, right? So what's gonna be that section? It's gonna be everything above the world price and below the demand curve. Right? So it's gonna be this little triangle right here. It's just a now, and that makes sense, right, because the price went up, we would expect consumer surplus to decrease, and that's exactly what's happened here. We see that consumer surplus is just a Now, so um here, what's happened is we've lost B plus C from consumer surplus, right? They've lost those sections of the surplus. But let's see what's happened to producer surplus. Now producer surplus is gonna be everything below the price but above the supply curve. Right? So in this case we've got below the price is gonna be all of this, but look how much it extends now, it's gonna go all the way out here, Right? Because that's all below the price and we did produce all those units. Right. We've produced all the units all the way including that area of D. So we see that the producer surplus has increased here. Right, So producer surplus on top of being E plus F. Is now B plus C. Plus D. Plus E. Plus F. Right, So producer surplus has increased significantly here. Right, They took some of that surplus from the consumers from the higher price, but they also get added a little extra surplus there in Section D. So you'll see that producer surplus has gone up, B plus C plus D. Right, So they got even a little more than what the consumers lost here. Right. So here's our grand finale of our exporting situation, is that now our surplus includes d. Right, our total surplus has increased for this for this economy. So Plus D. Right, So something that was not surplus before we started training, we now have that as surplus. And remember when we were talking about trading in the in the comparative advantage in the PPS, right? We saw that we were able to reach points outside of our PPF because of these gains from trade. And this is exactly what we're seeing here in the international trading example is that our surplus has increased past the point. We could have done it just with our domestic demand and supply. Cool. So our surpluses even higher here in the situation of international trade. Let me get out of the way. So we can fill in these little, uh conclusions here at the bottom. So, we've got we've got this that an exporting exporting is gonna make a country's producers better off. Right. And that's what we see here, that the producer surplus has increased significantly and the consumer surplus has decreased, right? The consumers are worse off. Right. So there's always gonna be winners and losers here. But what we see in this situation is that the gains to the producers are better are bigger than the losses to the consumers. Right? So in total, our nation is better off from the trade. Of course the consumers are a little worse off, but the producers are even better off. Right. So we see that the the gains exceed the losses, so the nation is gonna be better off as a whole. Right, So that's about it for exports. Why don't we go on to the next video? We're gonna talk about imports and you're gonna see that we're gonna reach a lot of the same conclusions, but it's kind of gonna be backwards. So let's go ahead and do that in the next video.

