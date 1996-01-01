Using CPI to Adjust for Inflation

Alright let's see how you guys did calculating gen x johnny's annual salary and gen x johnny's home price in $2016. So let's go ahead and we'll do it down here. So this was a right here that we calculated his part time wage. Let's go ahead and calculate we'll do it down here part B. We'll do his annual salary. So his annual salary, Let's see what it is in $2016. So he was making $14,000 an hour in his annual salary outside of just out of college. So we'll take that 14,000 from 1975 and we'll multiply it by today's C. P. I. Of 2 40 in 2016, divided by the 1975 C. P. I. Of 53.8. Let's go ahead and see what that's worth today. So 14,000 Times 2 40 divided by 53.8. It tells us that his wage right out of college was 62,000 $453.53. That's a pretty good starting wage out of college. I would say 62,000 straight out of college annual salary. $14,000 is the equivalent of 62,000 in $2016. Let's go ahead and find that home price. So he bought a three bedroom home in 1975 for $42,000. So three bedroom home, It was $42,000. And again notice we're using the same calculation, right, we're taking that number, that what it was worth in 1975. Let's see what it's worth in 2016. So we're gonna do 2, 40 Divided by 53.8. And let's see what that one's worth 42,000 times to 40, divided by 53.8. It gives us a three bedroom home for 187,000 360 and 60 cents. So that's actually a pretty good price at least here in Miami. I would say if you found a three bedroom home for that price here in Miami, it's a pretty good steel right there. Alright. So that is how we would calculate what those prices were in 2019 $75 and adjust them for inflation to see what their purchasing power is in today's dollars. Cool. So I actually use some pretty realistic numbers in this question. So every time you hear, hey you millennials are so lazy, you got some math to back it up now too. Alright, let's go ahead and move on to the next problem.

