Exchange Rates: Shifts in Supply

All right, So let's continue here with the shifts in the supply in the exchange rate market and notice how similar these are. Two. What we talked about above except now we're talking about say us income. So let's look at these shifts in supply, the first one being a change in U. S. Income. So before we talked about the change in foreign income demanding us dollars. Now it's the U. S. Income has increased and we're going to buy foreign goods. So we're gonna be supplying our dollars to buy foreign goods. So when there's more U. S. Income, there's more demand for imports. And when we buy things with imports, we're supplying our dollars in the market and we're buying things uh we're we're buying things from other countries. So our dollars are being supplied to the market and then we're we're buying imports here. So there's more supply of us dollars in that foreign market, foreign exchange market there. And the second notice this is the opposite as well. Now it's a change in foreign interest rates. So this again is us dollars being supplied, We're taking our dollars and we're paying to buy foreign investments. So when there's higher foreign interest rates, we wanna buy those foreign investments to get that higher interest. So we supply our U. S. Dollars and we buy those foreign interests foreign investments. So there's more supply of us dollars. And finally just like before there could be a change in the speculative outlook. So this one is the opposite as well if there's an expected depreciation of us dollars. What we would supply those dollars now, there would be more supply of us dollars now so that we could buy foreign investments and then later re buy those dollars at a cheaper price. Okay, so it's the opposite here, um when there's an expected depreciation of the US dollar, well, we have a decrease in the supply. Excuse me. And and an increase in the supply there as well. Okay, so again, we have the opposite effects too. Right? If there's a decrease in U. S. Income, right, we would see the opposite effect, a lower supply, a decrease in foreign interest rates, right? So let's go ahead. And just like before, let's see what happens on our graphs here, when we have the good thing happen to supply and the bad thing happened to supply. So we'll start with our original situation, which is just our standard X graph. Remember this will be say great british pounds to us dollars, and this will be the quantity here. So if this was our original demand and supply, and now we had something good happen to supply, say there was higher us income. So we're demanding more imports were supplying these dollars to the market? Well, the supply is gonna shift to the right, and we're going to be in this new situation. So what happens to the exchange rate here, Where the exchange rate was originally here at R 1? Well, it's decreased, right? We see a decrease in the exchange rate, so if this was say £1.. $1. Now we're at 1.3 right, decreased £1.. $1. Okay, so it decreases their when supply increases. So that's always what you want to be able to do is figure out which way the curve shifts and then analyze the new situation and notice how we're focused mainly just on the exchange rate. We're not focused here on the quantity as much. This is the big focus of this unit, is what's happening over here. Alright. And now the opposite, a bad thing happening for supply here. So this would be a situation where uh say the U. S. Interest rates um Excuse me. The foreign interest rates have gone down right? Foreign interest rates have decreased, so there's less investment, right? And that's the opposite of what we see here when foreign interest rates went up, we were supplying more dollars. Well, if foreign interest rates go down, we're gonna supply less dollars. Okay, So we have our original situation supply and demand, and now we're gonna shift the supply to the left and we'll be at supply too. So where's our new equilibrium right there where our original rate was there? And now our rate has gone up, right, our rate has gone up to our two there. So this would be the opposite situation. Maybe we started at £1.. $1 and now we're at £1.. $1. Okay, so this is very similar to what we've done before shifting graphs left and right. Now, we're just thinking of it in the exchange rate market. Okay, so just remember those determinants there that we were dealing with with foreign income with the interest rates and speculation. Alright, so that's about it here. Let's go ahead and pause and we'll move on to the next video.

