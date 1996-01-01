Interest Rates and Aggregate Demand

Alright, So let's go through this example together. And let's see how the relationship between the money market and our interest rates affect the aggregate demand curve. So in this idea, in this example, we're gonna have the Fed intends to stimulate the economy by lowering interest rates. They want lower interest rates. That's going to incentivize businesses to invest by having lower interest rates for their loans, right? It's gonna incentivize consumption just like we discussed above. So first question, what open market operation should the Fed use to lower the interest rates? So let's think about our money market, right? And the Fed wants to lower interest rates. Well, let's see what we've got here. Remember that our why access is the interest rate in the market, right? The price of money being the interest rate and the quantity of money is fixed by the Fed right? The quantity of money available right here at our first equilibrium was fixed by the Fed at Q1. And we had this equilibrium interest rate, we'll say our one was our original equilibrium interest rate. Alright, so just looking at the graph, do you think, remember that the Fed is going to affect the money supply? They're either going to increase or decrease the money supply uh to find a lower equilibrium interest rate. So what do you think? Do you think that the Fed wants to increase the money supply or decrease the money supply? So try and visualize on this graph where the where the new equilibrium would be if we increase the money supply or the new equilibrium if we decrease the money supply. So the Fed would want to increase the money supply to decrease? Excuse me, decrease the equilibrium interest rate? Right? They want a lower interest rate. So by increasing the money supply. So let's draw a new money supply out here. Yeah. Which is increased, right? They've increased the quantity of money available to Q2. So at Q. two. What's our equilibrium interest rate? It's lower right. We see that there's a new point where they cross down here and we have a lower equilibrium interest rate, right? It's lower than it was before. So what did we see in this in this case? Is that by increasing the money supply, the equilibrium interest rate decreases. Okay. And that's exactly what the Fed wants to do in this example is lower, have lower interest rates. So by increasing the money supply, that's gonna happen. So how do they increase the money supply? What open market operation do they go through? Remember that the open market operations? Is that the Fed can either purchase securities or sell securities if they want to increase the money supply, that means they want to put more hands more money in the hands of the public. So how are they gonna do gonna do that? Let's think about an open market operation. I like to draw this little diagram with the Fed and the public and we're going to have something going from the Fed to the public and something going from the public to the Fed in this transaction. So what is the Fed going to give to the public? Does the Fed want to increase or decrease the money supply? They want to increase it. Right? So they want to give money to the public. So we're gonna see dollars going to the public. Money is going to the public. And what's coming from the public to the Fed is those securities, right? The Treasury securities that they're buying from the public and the money is going to the public. So, did the Fed go through an open market purchase or an open market sale? They did a purchase, right? The Fed purchased securities. So the answer to part A let me do it up in this corner. A the answer is a purchase securities from public. Right? That is the open market operation that the Fed is going to go through here is to purchase securities from the public. And that will lead us to have a higher money supply and a lower equilibrium interest rate. So, now, let's think about question B. What effect will the lower interest rate have on aggregate demand? So, let's think about what we talked about above. Remember that aggregate demand, uh, is, is composed of consumption, investment, government purchases net exports. Right. And we we already discussed how lower interest rate is going to increase our consumption, increase our investment, increase our net exports. Right? So, we would have some sort of chain effect like this, we would have interest rates go down, leading to higher consumption, higher investment, higher net exports, all of these things are going up which in turn leads to higher aggregate demand. Right? All of the components of aggregate demand are increasing, leading to higher aggregate demand. So on our aggregate demand curve we had the price level, so the general price level in the economy on the Y axis and we had GDP. So the G. D. P. Were demanding in this case, how much production are we demanding in this case, on our uh X. Axis there? So at a lower interest rate, what do we see Is a new aggregate demand curve to the right. So the aggregate demand curve would shift to the right from A. D. one 2, 8 d. two. Okay. And this would have all sorts of implications on the aggregate demand, aggregate supply and the new equilibrium of of our the new equilibrium in our A. D. A. S. Model as well. Okay. But just for now it's good to know that this effect in the money market so by by affecting the money market through this increase in the money supply, it's going to affect our aggregate demand, right? Because that lower interest rate is gonna increase aggregate demand. So this is a useful thing that the Fed might do during a recession, right? We've learned that during recessions it's generally due to a lack of spending right? There's not enough spending going on in the economy and everything is kind of slowing down. And we we see the economy diving into a recession. So something the the Fed can do is go through a open market purchase of securities to increase the money supply, which decreases the equilibrium interest rate, and that decreased equilibrium interest rate incentivizes more spending from from all three consumption investment and exports there. Okay, so let's pause here and let's talk about one more relationship between these two graph.

